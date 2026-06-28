How to protect your skin from humidity, the Ayurvedic way

Dietary changes can also help: limiting oily and fried foods while incorporating more bitter and astringent ingredients into meals may help reduce excess Kapha. Lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers are preferable to richer formulations that can further congest the skin.

Effects of humidity on dry skin

Moderate humidity can be beneficial for dry skin, as the moisture in the air helps reduce water loss and improve hydration. However, sudden fluctuations in humidity can still cause discomfort, and when moisture levels drop, dry skin can quickly become rough, tight and irritated.

While periods of higher humidity may temporarily soften the skin, reduce flakiness and improve texture, changes in weather can also trigger sensitivity.

In Ayurveda, dry skin is typically associated with an imbalance in Vata dosha, characterised by qualities such as dryness, roughness and lightness. Low humidity further aggravates Vata, leading to increased dryness and reactivity.

To counter this, Ayurveda recommends regular abhyanga, or oil massage, using nourishing oils such as sesame or almond, alongside soothing ingredients like aloe vera and liquorice. Staying hydrated with warm water and herbal teas, incorporating healthy fats such as ghee and soaked nuts into the diet, and applying rich moisturisers immediately after bathing can also help support the skin's moisture barrier and restore balance.

Effects of humidity on combination skin

Combination skin presents unique challenges because some areas of the face are oily while others remain dry, and humidity can intensify these differences.

During humid weather, the T-zone—comprising the forehead, nose and chin—may become noticeably oilier, while the cheeks remain dry or normal. This imbalance can lead to occasional breakouts in oil-prone areas and an uneven skin texture overall.

In Ayurveda, combination skin is often seen as a reflection of a balance or fluctuation between Vata and Kapha doshas: humid conditions can amplify Kapha characteristics such as oiliness in certain areas, while drier regions continue to display Vata traits like dryness and roughness.

To maintain balance, Ayurveda recommends gentle herbal cleansers that do not strip the skin of its natural oils, along with a more targeted approach to skincare that treats different facial zones according to their needs. Cooling ingredients such as sandalwood and rose can help soothe and rebalance the skin, while a balanced diet that supports all three doshas and avoiding over-cleansing can prevent further dryness and irritation.

Effects of humidity on sensitive skin

Sensitive skin tends to react more readily to environmental changes and can be particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in humidity. During periods of high humidity, many people experience redness, irritation, heat rashes and increased itching or discomfort, while inflammation may become more pronounced.

From an Ayurvedic perspective, sensitive skin is often associated with an aggravated Pitta dosha, which governs heat and inflammation in the body. Hot and humid conditions can further elevate Pitta, leading to heightened sensitivity and flare-ups. To help calm and balance the skin, Ayurveda recommends incorporating cooling ingredients such as sandalwood, cucumber and rose water into skincare routines, while avoiding harsh scrubs and strong chemical products that may exacerbate irritation. Staying cool, limiting prolonged sun exposure and consuming cooling foods such as cucumber, coconut water and leafy greens can also help manage excess heat.

Stress-management practices such as meditation and pranayama are similarly recommended, as stress can often aggravate skin sensitivity.

Regardless of skin type, Ayurveda advocates adjusting skincare routines in response to seasonal changes. During humid weather, this means cleansing regularly without over-washing, staying well hydrated and eating fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Heavy makeup that can clog pores is best avoided, while adequate sleep and stress management remain essential for maintaining skin health.

Herbal face packs tailored to an individual's dosha type can provide additional support, and protecting the skin from excessive sun exposure is important even on overcast or rainy days.

Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.