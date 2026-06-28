How to protect your skin from humidity, the Ayurvedic way

Humidity doesn't just affect how your skin feels—it can alter hydration levels, trigger excess oil production and disrupt the skin's natural balance.

Understanding these changes is the first step towards building a skincare routine that adapts to seasonal shifts.

Ayurveda has long recognised the relationship between climate and skin health, offering tailored approaches based on both environmental conditions and individual constitutions. Before exploring these remedies and practices, however, it is worth understanding how humidity influences the skin.

The skin acts as a protective barrier, regulating moisture levels and shielding the body from external aggressors. As humidity fluctuates, it responds by either retaining or losing moisture. High humidity often stimulates excess oil production, leaving skin greasy or congested, while low humidity accelerates water loss, leading to dryness, tightness and irritation.

Because every skin type reacts differently to these changes, knowing your skin's unique needs and adjusting your routine accordingly can help maintain healthy, balanced and glowing skin throughout the year.