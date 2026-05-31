How to heal sunburn and restore the skin’s glow naturally

While enjoying the sun and spending long hours outdoors, people often overlook the impact harsh UV rays can have on our skin. Excessive sun exposure can lead to itchiness, sunburn, dullness, and dehydration, stripping the skin of its natural moisture and disrupting its hydration balance.
Relying on quick-fix chemical products may sometimes cause further damage. Instead, following Ayurvedic principles and using natural remedies can help soothe and heal the skin while restoring its natural glow and hydration.
Start by treating sunburnt skin with ingredients that help cool and calm irritation. You can use a cold compress (wrap ice in a cloth and apply for 10 minutes), aloe vera gel, cucumber slices, or an oatmeal paste made with oatmeal and water. Apply the paste to the affected area and rinse it off after 15 minutes.
Pro tip: Avoid applying ice directly on to the skin, as it may further aggravate irritation and sensitivity.