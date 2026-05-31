How to heal sunburn and restore the skin’s glow naturally

While enjoying the sun and spending long hours outdoors, people often overlook the impact harsh UV rays can have on our skin. Excessive sun exposure can lead to itchiness, sunburn, dullness, and dehydration, stripping the skin of its natural moisture and disrupting its hydration balance.
While enjoying the sun and spending long hours outdoors, people often overlook the impact harsh UV rays can have on our skin. Excessive sun exposure can lead to itchiness, sunburn, dullness, and dehydration, stripping the skin of its natural moisture and disrupting its hydration balance.
Relying on quick-fix chemical products may sometimes cause further damage. Instead, following Ayurvedic principles and using natural remedies can help soothe and heal the skin while restoring its natural glow and hydration.
Relying on quick-fix chemical products may sometimes cause further damage. Instead, following Ayurvedic principles and using natural remedies can help soothe and heal the skin while restoring its natural glow and hydration.
Start by treating sunburnt skin with ingredients that help cool and calm irritation. You can use a cold compress (wrap ice in a cloth and apply for 10 minutes), aloe vera gel, cucumber slices, or an oatmeal paste made with oatmeal and water. Apply the paste to the affected area and rinse it off after 15 minutes.
Pro tip: Avoid applying ice directly on to the skin, as it may further aggravate irritation and sensitivity.
Post-sunburn help
Looking for instant relief from post-sunburn damage while restoring your skin’s glow and hydration? These natural DIY remedies can help soothe, heal, and revive tired skin while bringing back its healthy radiance.
Aloe Vera Gel
Why: Aloe vera’s cooling and anti-inflammatory properties work like magic on sunburnt skin, helping to soothe irritation and restore hydration.
How: Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly on to the affected area. Repeat two–three times a day until your skin feels calm, refreshed, and naturally dewy again.
Coconut Oil
Why: Coconut oil helps hydrate the skin and repair the damaged skin barrier.
How: Apply cold-pressed coconut oil to damp skin after a bath or shower once your sunburn begins to heal.
Cucumber and yogurt mask
Why: Both cucumber and yogurt help cool the body, calm inflammation, and reduce redness.
How: Grate one cucumber and mix it with a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply the mask for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cool water.
Oatmeal bath
Why: Oatmeal is rich in anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties that help refine skin texture and soothe dryness. This remedy works best once the skin has started healing from the sunburn.
How: Add colloidal oatmeal to a lukewarm bath and soak for 15–20 minutes before rinsing off.
Green tea compress
Why: Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help reduce redness and calm irritated skin.
How: Steep green tea and allow it to cool. Strain it into a bowl and refrigerate for extra cooling relief. Dip a soft cloth into the tea, apply it to the affected area for 15 minutes, then rinse.
Honey spot treatment
Why: Honey’s antibacterial and healing properties help repair damaged skin and soothe peeling or blistered areas.
How: Dab a thin layer of honey onto affected areas or use it as a spot treatment for peeling skin and post-sunburn blisters. Leave it on overnight for best results.
Pro tip: Keep your skin deeply hydrated throughout the summer by drinking plenty of water and fresh fruit juices. Gentle exfoliation can help, but avoid harsh scrubs that may further irritate sensitive skin.
Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.