Shahnaz Husain tells how to protect your skin against winter dryness

Solution: Mix few drops of tea tree essential oil with carrier oil, like coconut oil, and apply it on the acne for spot treatment. For acne scars and to soothe inflammation use aloe vera gel, leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse off. Prepare a mix of neem powder, rose water and turmeric powder as your acne face mask. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off. Use it weekly to combat breakouts.