Shahnaz Husain tells how to protect your skin against winter dryness

As the outside air cools, you may notice your skin becoming dry, flaky, maybe even a bit itchy.
These may seem like common winter skin problems but they should not be ignored, as it makes the skin vulnerable to winter damage and hurt the skin barrier.
To keep your skin healthy and comfortable throughout the winter season, it's important to change your skin care regimen. Here are some common skin concerns that people often complain about during the winter season and still don't address it, and ways to take care of the skin.
Windburn
This happens when the skin is exposed to harsh cold winds and people don't address its impact.
Solution: As soon as you reach home use a foaming cleanser first. Next apply aloe vera gel mixed with olive oil to soothe the irritated skin and rinse off after 20 minutes. Use a humidifier at home to ensure that your skin is hydrated.
Dry and flaky skin
These are common skin issues. It is due to the cold winter air that robs the skin off its natural moisture, resulting in irritation and rough patches.
Solution: Use a gentle cleanser that would preserve the natural oil balance of your skin. For instance, prepare a DIY cleanser with two teaspoons of yoghurt with one teaspoon of honey. A rich moisturiser that will help lock down moisture levels of the skin and help counter dry and flaky skin issues. Use aloe vera gel mixed with cucumber juice—it makes for a hydrating and soothing moisturising face mask.
Apply a night cream or skin serum to ensure that your skin gets ample moisture. Combine a few drops of lemon juice with few drops of lavender essential oil and raw honey. Apply it and leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off.
Breakouts
Some individuals experience more breakouts during winters as compared to any other season due to clogged pores and excess oil production triggered in winters.
Solution: Mix few drops of tea tree essential oil with carrier oil, like coconut oil, and apply it on the acne for spot treatment. For acne scars and to soothe inflammation use aloe vera gel, leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse off. Prepare a mix of neem powder, rose water and turmeric powder as your acne face mask. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off. Use it weekly to combat breakouts.
Dehydrated Skin
Even if you have oily skin, you can still suffer from dehydrated skin that looks dull and feels uncomfortable. It is all due to lack of ample moisture.
Solution: Always use lukewarm water to avoid further drying of the skin. Prepare a DIY moisturiser with equal parts of shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera gel and honey. First boil shea butter with jojoba oil, let it cool and then add aloe vera gel and honey to it. Transfer it in air-tight container and use it daily. Regularly massage your skin with olive oil or almond oil at night after cleansing your face.
Chapped lips
Often even after using numerous products to hydrate lips, people still experience chapped lips, all due to loss of moisture and the biggest sign of dehydration in your body.
Solution: Supplement your diet with fruit juices and keep sipping water throughout the day. For instant relief from burning lips and chapped skin on lips rub cucumber slice on your lips. Gently exfoliate your lips using few drops of honey mixed with grounded brown sugar. Apply ghee on your lips or use a lip balm with beewax and honey in it. Before bed you can apply shea butter to your lips if you are experiencing intense loss of hydration.
Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.