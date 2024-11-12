Shalini Passi: I am a maximalist

Philanthropist and art collector Shalini Passi has become a popular personality across the country after her appearance in Netflix’s recent show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives .

In an interview with Lounge, Passi, who's also a Unicef partner and founder of MASH, a digital art and design platform, talks about her love for fashion, and how Delhi has shaped her aesthetic.

What does fashion mean to you?

Luxury fashion means being comfortable, looking beautiful and effortless in whatever you're wearing. Exclusivity is also very important.

How would you define your style?

My style is eclectic. It's also a little arty, eccentric. I'm a maximalist, not a minimalist.

I enjoy wearing very soft fabrics, especially silks with beautiful prints, which I buy from various designers. Sometimes I buy fabrics and get them made into comfortable breezy outfits. I wear a lot of chiffon and breezy saris in beautiful bright or light colours, always accessorised in a fun way.

Your go-to designers/labels?

Abu-Sandeep. Or Mayyur Girotra’s for pujas and festive functions. Red carpet, anything from Valentino to YSL to Dior, Dolce & Gabbana.

Are you an impulsive shopper?

I'm not an impulsive shopper. I know what I'm looking for. I research before picking up pieces; I take my time. But once I've decided on something I really like, I'm very quick.

Do you follow a lot fashion trends?

I try to stay informed as much as I can but I don't keep obsessing. I make my own fashion decisions, I don't follow trends, and I don't have a stylist for my day-to-day looks. I love pairing different things together to give a maximalist look.

Getting dressed is almost like working on an art installation, putting things together that are contrasting, and sometimes complementary. I love to play with art and design and the tension that comes with that for authenticity.

How did bedazzled Judith Leibers become an intrinsic part of your wardrobe?

I have been collecting Judith Liebers for the past three decades. A few of the bags on the show are 15 to 20 years old. Their clutches are iconic and in many museums around the world. They add a quirky element to any outfit. A few of my favorites are the dragon clutch, the teddy bear, and the swan shape is very dear to me, because I love swans. A swan is the vahan (vehicle) of goddess Saraswati, and I have a black swan and a pink swan clutch.

How has your style evolved over the years?

When I got married, my style was very simple and basic. I was still in university. It took me some time to get used to dressing up (to be "part of Delhi society, where people dressed up a lot") but I enjoyed it. Everybody had a certain way of dressing for dinner or lunch or at weddings. But I sort of took that very-Delhi aesthetic and made it my own and I think it worked.

Any tips on how to build a wardrobe?

You have to start with the basics. Then come accessories which you can play around with—good bags, good shoes are really important, they can make a casual outfit stand out.

Your style icon?

Gayatri Devi, Audrey Hepburn, my grandmother, my mother, and my maternal aunts.

The most treasured fashion pieces in your wardrobe?

Pieces from Schiaparelli and some vintage heirloom jewellery.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.

