Shalini Passi: I am a maximalist
SummaryThe Delhi-based philanthropist, art collector and reality TV personality on her love for fashion, Judith Lieber bags, and why she prefers to do some research before shopping
Philanthropist and art collector Shalini Passi has become a popular personality across the country after her appearance in Netflix’s recent show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.
In an interview with Lounge, Passi, who's also a Unicef partner and founder of MASH, a digital art and design platform, talks about her love for fashion, and how Delhi has shaped her aesthetic.
Also read: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' and the dangers of mediocrity