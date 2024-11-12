Shalini Passi: I am a maximalist

How has your style evolved over the years?

When I got married, my style was very simple and basic. I was still in university. It took me some time to get used to dressing up (to be "part of Delhi society, where people dressed up a lot") but I enjoyed it. Everybody had a certain way of dressing for dinner or lunch or at weddings. But I sort of took that very-Delhi aesthetic and made it my own and I think it worked.