Siblings Shantnu and Nikhil's new fashion brand, Luxe is a ‘rebellious twin’

For over 25 years, the couture brand Shantnu Nikhil has been focused on giving traditional menswear a contemporary spin. This season, the designers behind the brand, brothers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra, are branching out and entering the space of womenswear, with the launch of a new label.

Called Shantnu & Nikhil Luxe, the label offers everything from statement bodycon pieces, corseted silhouettes, contoured peplums, crystal-studded drapes to mini dresses—all structured, yet fluid, a design style long associated with Shantnu Nikhil. The launch was followed by the recent opening of the Shantnu & Nikhil Luxe store in Delhi's The Dhan Mill Compound.

"Women have always resonated deeply with our language of sharp tailoring, military precision and unrestrained self-expression. Shantnu & Nikhil Luxe is not merely an extension of our house codes; it’s couture’s rebellious twin," says Nikhil Mehra.

Also read: Why nude dressing is trending on the red carpet

In an interview with Lounge, the two brothers talk about the new label, the inspiration behind it and why red carpet dressing needs to evolve. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image Designers Shantnu and (right) Nikhil Mehra