Shantnu and Nikhil's new fashion brand is couture’s 'rebellious twin'

For over 25 years, the couture brand Shantnu Nikhil has been focused on giving traditional menswear a contemporary spin. This season, the designers behind the brand, brothers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra, are branching out and entering the space of womenswear, with the launch of a new label.
Called Shantnu Nikhil Luxe, the label offers everything from statement bodycon pieces, corseted silhouettes, contoured peplums, crystal-studded drapes to mini dresses—all structured, yet fluid, a design style long associated with Shantnu Nikhil. The launch was followed by the recent opening of the Shantnu Nikhil Luxe store in Delhi's The Dhan Mill Compound.
"Women have always resonated deeply with our language of sharp tailoring, military precision and unrestrained self-expression. Shantnu Nikhil Luxe is not merely an extension of our house codes; it’s couture’s rebellious twin," says Nikhil Mehra.
In an interview with Lounge, the two brothers talk about the new label, the inspiration behind it and why red carpet dressing needs to evolve. Edited excerpts:
The market is already flooded with contemporary womenswear labels. What makes Shantnu & Nikhil Luxe unique?
While many labels focus on easy contemporary silhouettes, true red carpet couture that feels sculpted, dramatic, and deeply refined is rare. That’s where Shantnu Nikhil Luxe stands apart. It brings our signature structured tailoring and fluid drapery into a more daring, high octane realm. It’s for the woman who commands the spotlight and owns her narrative without compromise.
Is it premium ready to wear?
It’s statement eveningwear infused with couture sensibilities. The collection starts at around ₹50,000 and goes up to ₹3 lakh, depending on the intricacy.
How do you attempt to redefine red-carpet dressing with this new vertical?
India has always celebrated elaborate occasion-wear, but true statement eveningwear, red-carpet couture that feels provocative, playful and built for sheer presence, has rarely found its voice. This is our answer to that gap.
What prompted you to have actor Wamiqa Gabbi as the muse for this debut collection?
Wamiqa was instinctive for us. She carries the duality we represent, fierce yet deeply grounded.
How was the process of conceptualising the store?
This store marks a new milestone for us, our first ever women’s-only flagship. We co-designed the space with Monica and Hardesh Chawla of Essentia Homes. Multiple sittings, moodboards and late nights went into translating our vision of Luxe into a physical experience that feels unapologetically feminine and built entirely for her.
What inspires your work?
Travel has always been a natural part of who we are, it keeps our perspective fresh and our ideas layered. Inspiration doesn’t always come from one place; sometimes a city’s mood or a fleeting detail might spark something, sometimes it stays as a memory that shapes our broader vision. It’s less about translating travel literally into design and more about letting every journey remind us to keep exploring, experimenting and evolving.
Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.