Shantnu and Nikhil's new fashion brand is couture’s 'rebellious twin'

What inspires your work?

Travel has always been a natural part of who we are, it keeps our perspective fresh and our ideas layered. Inspiration doesn’t always come from one place; sometimes a city’s mood or a fleeting detail might spark something, sometimes it stays as a memory that shapes our broader vision. It’s less about translating travel literally into design and more about letting every journey remind us to keep exploring, experimenting and evolving.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.