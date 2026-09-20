The shawl-collar tuxedo gets a cool makeover

Designer Sarab Khanijou connects it to the traditional smoking jacket and old-school evening dressing. “What is interesting today is that designers are taking that very classic idea and changing the proportions, making the collars broader, the jackets slightly longer or more relaxed, and pairing them with wider or higher-waisted trousers,” says Khanijou.



Since the collar itself is already a strong design detail, one doesn’t need too many other elements competing with it.



“For a classic black-tie look, I would wear a black or midnight-blue shawl collar tuxedo with a crisp white evening shirt, black bow tie, well-cut trousers and polished black shoes,” says Khanijou. “The fit and proportion of the jacket are extremely important. The collar should sit beautifully around the neck and chest and the trouser should complement the line of the jacket.”



For something more contemporary, on can experiment with velvet, jacquard or textured evening jackets in colours like deep burgundy, bottle green, navy or ivory, while keeping the trousers simple. "A velvet shawl-collar jacket especially works very well for weddings and evening occasions because it goes back to the origins of the smoking jacket but still feels relevant today," he suggests.



The shawl-collar tux is timeless, but its comeback reflects a shift towards relaxed, sophisticated evening wear. "It feels less formal and more contemporary while retaining its classic elegance," says stylist Vikram Seth.