The shawl-collar tuxedo gets a cool makeover

Synonymous with the timeless Hollywood allure of Sean Connery and Humphrey Bogart, the shawl-collar tuxedo is firmly back in the spotlight, both on and off the runway.
There’s something enduringly classic and old-school about this menswear silhouette, which reliably resurfaces come awards season. But this time, it feels less like a seasonal revival, with global specialists such as Zegna and Giorgio Armani putting their own spin on the classic.
At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, the shawl collar made a strong showing on the red carpet, worn by the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Jack O'Connell, Jock O’Connor, Florian Zeller and Domhnall Gleeson, among others. In India, too, it has found favour for wedding functions, particularly cocktail events, with grooms opting for the fluid curve of a shawl collar over the more structured lines of notch and peak lapels.
Recently, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up at a brand event in a metallic Rimzim Dadu shawl-collar tuxedo, finished with a statement-making cummerbund. A few weeks earlier, Gurfateh Pirzada cut a striking figure in a similar style by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.
Relaxed but sharp
Designer Rimzim Dadu observes that men are becoming more comfortable with dressing up, but in a less rigid way. “The shawl collar feels softer and more relaxed than a sharp lapel, while still being incredibly elegant,” she says. "There’s also something very timeless and old-world glamorous about it."
The designer suggests keeping the rest of the look simple and let the jacket stand out. "A cummerbund can add a beautiful, polished finish. A shawl collar in a contrast textile can add a bit of edge, something that brings texture to the outfit. For example, we have done the shawl collar tuxedos in our signature metal wire," she adds.