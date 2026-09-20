The shawl-collar tuxedo gets a cool makeover

Synonymous with the timeless Hollywood allure of Sean Connery and Humphrey Bogart, the shawl-collar tuxedo is firmly back in the spotlight, both on and off the runway.
Synonymous with the timeless Hollywood allure of Sean Connery and Humphrey Bogart, the shawl-collar tuxedo is firmly back in the spotlight, both on and off the runway.
There’s something enduringly classic and old-school about this menswear silhouette, which reliably resurfaces come awards season. But this time, it feels less like a seasonal revival, with global specialists such as Zegna and Giorgio Armani putting their own spin on the classic.
There’s something enduringly classic and old-school about this menswear silhouette, which reliably resurfaces come awards season. But this time, it feels less like a seasonal revival, with global specialists such as Zegna and Giorgio Armani putting their own spin on the classic.
At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, the shawl collar made a strong showing on the red carpet, worn by the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Jack O'Connell, Jock O’Connor, Florian Zeller and Domhnall Gleeson, among others. In India, too, it has found favour for wedding functions, particularly cocktail events, with grooms opting for the fluid curve of a shawl collar over the more structured lines of notch and peak lapels.
Recently, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up at a brand event in a metallic Rimzim Dadu shawl-collar tuxedo, finished with a statement-making cummerbund. A few weeks earlier, Gurfateh Pirzada cut a striking figure in a similar style by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.
Relaxed but sharp
Designer Rimzim Dadu observes that men are becoming more comfortable with dressing up, but in a less rigid way. “The shawl collar feels softer and more relaxed than a sharp lapel, while still being incredibly elegant,” she says. "There’s also something very timeless and old-world glamorous about it."
The designer suggests keeping the rest of the look simple and let the jacket stand out. "A cummerbund can add a beautiful, polished finish. A shawl collar in a contrast textile can add a bit of edge, something that brings texture to the outfit. For example, we have done the shawl collar tuxedos in our signature metal wire," she adds.
It's all in the details
A peak lapel gives one a sharper, more structured look, while a shawl collar has a softer continuous line, which immediately makes a tuxedo feel more relaxed and elegant.
Designer Sarab Khanijou connects it to the traditional smoking jacket and old-school evening dressing. “What is interesting today is that designers are taking that very classic idea and changing the proportions, making the collars broader, the jackets slightly longer or more relaxed, and pairing them with wider or higher-waisted trousers,” says Khanijou.
Since the collar itself is already a strong design detail, one doesn’t need too many other elements competing with it.
“For a classic black-tie look, I would wear a black or midnight-blue shawl collar tuxedo with a crisp white evening shirt, black bow tie, well-cut trousers and polished black shoes,” says Khanijou. “The fit and proportion of the jacket are extremely important. The collar should sit beautifully around the neck and chest and the trouser should complement the line of the jacket.”
For something more contemporary, on can experiment with velvet, jacquard or textured evening jackets in colours like deep burgundy, bottle green, navy or ivory, while keeping the trousers simple. "A velvet shawl-collar jacket especially works very well for weddings and evening occasions because it goes back to the origins of the smoking jacket but still feels relevant today," he suggests.
The shawl-collar tux is timeless, but its comeback reflects a shift towards relaxed, sophisticated evening wear. "It feels less formal and more contemporary while retaining its classic elegance," says stylist Vikram Seth.
He suggests pairing it with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and polished pattern leather shoes. "For a modern approach, skip the bow tie and add subtle jewellery, the key is effortless sophistication," he says.