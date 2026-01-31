Sheet mask or DIY mask: Which one is better for your skin?

Good skincare is about consistency and choosing a routine that truly supports your skin over time. With the explosion of skincare trends today, it’s easy to feel conflicted, especially when deciding between popular sheet masks and traditional DIY masks.

Before breaking it down further, it’s important to understand one thing: not every skincare trend is beneficial, and not all of them work for everyone.

Take sheet masks, for instance. They’re everywhere, heavily marketed, and promise instant results. On the other hand, DIY natural masks—often overlooked—can be equally effective, offering skin benefits along with added advantages like ingredient transparency and customisation.

It’s important to understand the two primary categories of face masks, as this will help you determine which option is better suited to your skin’s long-term health and daily routine.

DIY Face Masks DIY face masks rely on natural ingredients such as clay, herbs, and everyday kitchen staples. Typically thicker in texture and highly concentrated, these masks are applied directly to the skin and later rinsed off with water.

Utility: Designed to target specific skin concerns, DIY masks work to address particular issues, such as excess oil, dullness, congestion, or uneven texture. Their active, natural ingredients help refine the skin’s surface and improve overall texture.

Key feature: Customisable ingredients and application, allowing you to tailor the mask according to your individual skin concerns.

Sheet Masks Sheet masks are made from fabric-like materials or hydrogel sheets soaked in a concentrated serum or essence.

Utility: Primarily designed to hydrate, soothe, and nourish the skin by delivering moisture and beneficial ingredients in a short span of time.

Key feature: The sheet creates a barrier over the skin, enhancing absorption of the essence and making the treatment feel instantly effective.

Although both DIY face masks and sheet masks offer distinct benefits, understanding where each excels and where each falls short makes it easier to choose one over the other, or even decide when to switch between the two.

DIY Face Masks Benefits Enable deep pore cleansing by drawing out impurities and excess oil from the skin. Plus, they are eco-friendly and cost effective compared to store-bought masks.

Can be customised based on individual skin concerns and changing skin needs.

Formulated with naturally active ingredients, such as antioxidants, anti-acne agents, and gentle exfoliants.

Limitations May cause dryness or irritation, particularly for sensitive or compromised skin, if not formulated or used correctly.

Sheet Masks Benefits Provide intense, instant hydration through occlusion technology, which helps seal moisture into the skin.

Offer a soothing, cooling sensation that can calm inflamed, irritated, or stressed skin.

Extremely convenient—single-use, travel-friendly, and easy to incorporate into a busy routine.

Limitations Limited to surface-level benefits; they do not exfoliate, detoxify, or effectively remove dirt and excess oil.

Results are often short-lived and work best as a quick fix rather than a long-term skin solution.

Beyond skincare performance, sheet masks raise important sustainability concerns. Reports suggest over one billion sheet masks are used annually, with the vast majority ending up as waste. Most are made from non-biodegradable materials such as polypropylene or polyethylene. Designed for single use, they are discarded immediately after application, adding to the mounting issue of plastic waste.

What's more, their production requires considerable water, energy, and raw materials.

The above reasons can help you make a more informed decision about which type of face mask best suits your skin and lifestyle. Ultimately, skincare should align with the holistic lifestyle and wellness goals you’re aiming to achieve. That said, it’s important to remember that different skin types require different DIY formulations to truly be effective.

Choosing the Right DIY Mask for Your Skin Type Oily/acne-prone skin: Clay masks work best due to their ability to absorb excess sebum. Overproduction of oil is one of the primary triggers for acne breakouts, and clay helps keep pores clear and balanced.

Dry/dehydrated skin: Opt for masks that focus on rehydration. Look at formulations that combat moisture loss, restore the skin barrier and gently address flakiness.

Tanned/pigmented skin: Cream-based masks infused with brightening ingredients such as vitamin C, aloe vera gel, and turmeric help improve uneven tone and restore luminosity.

Sensitive skin: Gel masks enriched with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cucumber are ideal for calming redness, reducing inflammation, and supporting compromised skin.

Also Read | Shahnaz Husain tells how to protect your skin against winter dryness