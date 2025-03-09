Celebrating 15 years of Shivan & Narresh
SummaryFounders Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja talk about the evolution of their brand and the latest ski and apres ski collection
Designer label Shivan & Narresh has been growing in the holiday dressing space in India for 15 years. From swimwear and loungewear to demi couture, founders Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja have expanded their resort chic offerings, with a generous use of vibrant prints and colour.
To mark 15 years in the business, the brand hosted a fashion show on 7 March in Gulmarg, presenting its skiwear range featuring art prints from the brand's archives.
The collection included sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, fluid après-ski dresses and winter layers for women and men.
In an interview with Lounge, the designers talk about their journey and what keeps them inspired. Edited excerpts: