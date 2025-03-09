Celebrating 15 years of Shivan & Narresh

Narresh: Holidays have always been at the heart of our brand, and embracing winter escapes was the missing piece. To mark this milestone, we are celebrating 15 years with India's first-ever ski and après-ski showcase in Gulmarg—right here in our home country. Having skied across Europe, we can confidently say that Gulmarg’s beauty is unparalleled, making it the perfect backdrop for this next chapter. While the past 15 years have been about defining summer holidays, the decade ahead will be about owning winter holidays.