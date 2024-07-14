I’m not really a trend-forward person: Shobhita Dhulipala

The actor, Shobhita Dhulipala, talks personal style and the vastness of Indian fashion and design

Manish Mishra
First Published14 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Shobhita Dhulipala at the launch of Qbik store in Hyderabad
Shobhita Dhulipala at the launch of Qbik store in Hyderabad

Shobhita Dhulipala is known for her experimental fashion choices. At the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival this year, for instance, the female actor sparkled in a glittery jumpsuit, in a crowd full of lavish gowns. Edgy, unexpected and subversive is how her style can be best described. 

She was recently in Hyderabad for the launch of fashion label Qbik's flagship store in Banjara Hills. Lounge spoke with the ‘Made In Heaven’ star about her personal style and more. Edited excerpts:   

Also read: What makes Abu Jani and Sandeep Kholsa true maximalists 

You’re known for your distinctive personal style. How relevant are trends for you?

Not sure if I’m a trend-forward person; I find more resonance in aligning with my personal style language. I’m definitely more invested in the craft and couture aspect of fashion and I'm clearly drawn to statuesque silhouettes with a mature femininity to them.

Your saris, trouser suits and dresses in ‘Made in Heaven’ became a talking point in the fashion world…

I thoroughly enjoyed the styling process. I always collaborate closely with the costume designers to ensure my character's wardrobe reflects her personality and journey authentically.

Are there any designers whose styles you personally resonate with?

It's hard to pick just one designer because Indian design, couture, and textile heritage are truly unmatched. The more I explore, the more I discover the incredible depth and richness of our traditions. Each piece tells a story and embodies a legacy, making Indian fashion an endless source of inspiration for me.

Any style icons you’ve admired over the years and why?

There are many, but (actor) Rekha ji is among the top for her distinct personal style and how it ties up with her roots as well as life’s influences.

Also read: What’s the best footwear for monsoon?

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
HomeLoungestyleI’m not really a trend-forward person: Shobhita Dhulipala

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Lounge

    More From Popular in Lounge
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue