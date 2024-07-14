I’m not really a trend-forward person: Shobhita Dhulipala

The actor, Shobhita Dhulipala, talks personal style and the vastness of Indian fashion and design

She was recently in Hyderabad for the launch of fashion label Qbik's flagship store in Banjara Hills. Lounge spoke with the ‘Made In Heaven’ star about her personal style and more. Edited excerpts:

Also read: What makes Abu Jani and Sandeep Kholsa true maximalists You're known for your distinctive personal style. How relevant are trends for you? Not sure if I'm a trend-forward person; I find more resonance in aligning with my personal style language. I'm definitely more invested in the craft and couture aspect of fashion and I'm clearly drawn to statuesque silhouettes with a mature femininity to them.

Your saris, trouser suits and dresses in ‘Made in Heaven’ became a talking point in the fashion world… I thoroughly enjoyed the styling process. I always collaborate closely with the costume designers to ensure my character's wardrobe reflects her personality and journey authentically.

Are there any designers whose styles you personally resonate with? It's hard to pick just one designer because Indian design, couture, and textile heritage are truly unmatched. The more I explore, the more I discover the incredible depth and richness of our traditions. Each piece tells a story and embodies a legacy, making Indian fashion an endless source of inspiration for me.

Any style icons you’ve admired over the years and why? There are many, but (actor) Rekha ji is among the top for her distinct personal style and how it ties up with her roots as well as life’s influences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: What's the best footwear for monsoon? Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

