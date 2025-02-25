Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Pickleball set from label Tory Burch comes with two colourful paddles, three standard balls, and a cotton canvas carrying case. Available on Toryburch.com; ₹25,818.

View Full Image Louis Vuitton Technical Cotton Track Top with Pearls

DANDY MODE

Track top in classic fit with LV patch with embroidered pearls on chest and hand-applied pearl embellishment on sleeves, collar, pockets and zip closure. Available on Louisvuitton.com; ₹6.85 lakh.

View Full Image Lululemon ‘Groove’ Nulu™ Flared Pants

STRETCH OUT

Merlot-hued pants made from stretchy Nulu™ fabric with flared legs and a high-rise waistband. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹13,962.

View Full Image Miu Miu Technical Yarn Sweatshirt.

EVERYDAY ACTIVE

Stylish, long-sleeved red sweatshirt in a cropped fit featuring ribbed knit collar, cuffs and hem; front zip closure; and embroidered logo. Available on Miumiu.com; ₹1.94 lakh.

View Full Image Dodo Bar Or Jacquard Bodysuit

RETRO CHIC

Dodo Bar Or bodysuit with retro geometric motif in green, navy and white finished with tortoiseshell-buttoned polo collar. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹19,631.

View Full Image Nike ‘Motiva’ GORE-TEX Sneakers

COMFY STEPS

Blue sneakers constructed from durable GORE-TEX and set on thick rubber soles with “Comfortgroove" technology. Available on Nike.com; ₹12,795.

View Full Image Moncler Grenoble Leather-Trimmed Logo-Appliquéd Backpack

PACK AWAY

Moncler Grenoble backpack made from water-repellent nylon and mesh with adjustable straps and internal zipped pockets. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.49 lakh.