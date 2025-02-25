Explore

Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Team Lounge 1 min read 25 Feb 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tory Burch Sport Pickleball Set
Tory Burch Sport Pickleball Set

Summary

Elevated athleisure is all about adding sporty elements to everyday fashion and Lounge's roundup shows you how to ace this mix and match look

DOUBLE HIT

Pickleball set from label Tory Burch comes with two colourful paddles, three standard balls, and a cotton canvas carrying case. Available on Toryburch.com; 25,818.

Louis Vuitton Technical Cotton Track Top with Pearls
View Full Image
Louis Vuitton Technical Cotton Track Top with Pearls

DANDY MODE

Track top in classic fit with LV patch with embroidered pearls on chest and hand-applied pearl embellishment on sleeves, collar, pockets and zip closure. Available on Louisvuitton.com; 6.85 lakh. 

Lululemon ‘Groove’ Nulu™ Flared Pants
View Full Image
Lululemon ‘Groove’ Nulu™ Flared Pants

STRETCH OUT

Merlot-hued pants made from stretchy Nulu™ fabric with flared legs and a high-rise waistband. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 13,962. 

Miu Miu Technical Yarn Sweatshirt.
View Full Image
Miu Miu Technical Yarn Sweatshirt.

EVERYDAY ACTIVE

Stylish, long-sleeved red sweatshirt in a cropped fit featuring ribbed knit collar, cuffs and hem; front zip closure; and embroidered logo. Available on Miumiu.com; 1.94 lakh.

Dodo Bar Or Jacquard Bodysuit
View Full Image
Dodo Bar Or Jacquard Bodysuit

RETRO CHIC

Dodo Bar Or bodysuit with retro geometric motif in green, navy and white finished with tortoiseshell-buttoned polo collar. Available on Mytheresa.com; 19,631. 

Nike ‘Motiva’ GORE-TEX Sneakers
View Full Image
Nike ‘Motiva’ GORE-TEX Sneakers

COMFY STEPS

Blue sneakers constructed from durable GORE-TEX and set on thick rubber soles with “Comfortgroove" technology. Available on Nike.com; 12,795.  

Moncler Grenoble Leather-Trimmed Logo-Appliquéd Backpack
View Full Image
Moncler Grenoble Leather-Trimmed Logo-Appliquéd Backpack

PACK AWAY

Moncler Grenoble backpack made from water-repellent nylon and mesh with adjustable straps and internal zipped pockets. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.49 lakh.

