Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Team Lounge

Elevated athleisure is all about adding sporty elements to everyday fashion and Lounge's roundup shows you how to ace this mix and match look

Tory Burch Sport Pickleball Set
Gift this article

DOUBLE HIT

Pickleball set from label Tory Burch comes with two colourful paddles, three standard balls, and a cotton canvas carrying case. Available on Toryburch.com; 25,818.

DOUBLE HIT

Pickleball set from label Tory Burch comes with two colourful paddles, three standard balls, and a cotton canvas carrying case. Available on Toryburch.com; 25,818.

Also read: Source: This style guide is about–literally–wearing words on your sleeve

Also read: Source: This style guide is about–literally–wearing words on your sleeve
Louis Vuitton Technical Cotton Track Top with Pearls

DANDY MODE

Track top in classic fit with LV patch with embroidered pearls on chest and hand-applied pearl embellishment on sleeves, collar, pockets and zip closure. Available on Louisvuitton.com; 6.85 lakh.

Lululemon ‘Groove’ Nulu™ Flared Pants

STRETCH OUT

Merlot-hued pants made from stretchy Nulu™ fabric with flared legs and a high-rise waistband. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 13,962.

Miu Miu Technical Yarn Sweatshirt.

EVERYDAY ACTIVE

Stylish, long-sleeved red sweatshirt in a cropped fit featuring ribbed knit collar, cuffs and hem; front zip closure; and embroidered logo. Available on Miumiu.com; 1.94 lakh.

Also read: How Kareena Kapoor Khan created her ‘apni favourite’ style
Dodo Bar Or Jacquard Bodysuit

RETRO CHIC

Dodo Bar Or bodysuit with retro geometric motif in green, navy and white finished with tortoiseshell-buttoned polo collar. Available on Mytheresa.com; 19,631.

Nike ‘Motiva’ GORE-TEX Sneakers

COMFY STEPS

Blue sneakers constructed from durable GORE-TEX and set on thick rubber soles with “Comfortgroove" technology. Available on Nike.com; 12,795.

Moncler Grenoble Leather-Trimmed Logo-Appliquéd Backpack

PACK AWAY

Moncler Grenoble backpack made from water-repellent nylon and mesh with adjustable straps and internal zipped pockets. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.49 lakh.

Also read: Menswear fashion can't get enough of quiet luxury

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.