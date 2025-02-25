Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

DOUBLE HIT
Pickleball set from label Tory Burch comes with two colourful paddles, three standard balls, and a cotton canvas carrying case. Available on Toryburch.com; ₹25,818.
DANDY MODE
Track top in classic fit with LV patch with embroidered pearls on chest and hand-applied pearl embellishment on sleeves, collar, pockets and zip closure. Available on Louisvuitton.com; ₹6.85 lakh.
STRETCH OUT
Merlot-hued pants made from stretchy Nulu™ fabric with flared legs and a high-rise waistband. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹13,962.
EVERYDAY ACTIVE
Stylish, long-sleeved red sweatshirt in a cropped fit featuring ribbed knit collar, cuffs and hem; front zip closure; and embroidered logo. Available on Miumiu.com; ₹1.94 lakh.
RETRO CHIC
Dodo Bar Or bodysuit with retro geometric motif in green, navy and white finished with tortoiseshell-buttoned polo collar. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹19,631.
COMFY STEPS
Blue sneakers constructed from durable GORE-TEX and set on thick rubber soles with “Comfortgroove" technology. Available on Nike.com; ₹12,795.
PACK AWAY
Moncler Grenoble backpack made from water-repellent nylon and mesh with adjustable straps and internal zipped pockets. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.49 lakh.