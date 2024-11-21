Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide to get ready for the music festival season

Source: Your shopping guide to get ready for the music festival season

Team Lounge

Get concert-ready with Lounge's style round-up that includes whimsical Converse Chucks, Levi's ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ sweatshirt and a punk bracelet from Christian Louboutin 

Converse x PLAY Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 Multi Heart

Whimsical Notes

Lace-up Chucks in street-ready style paired with Comme des Garçons signature heart-and-eyes graphics. Available on Converse.in; 12,499.

Capisverleo ‘Avyukta’ Multicoloured Trench Coat

Snug VibesThe ‘Avyukta’ silk trench coat from Capisverleo features a front-zip design with vibrant patchwork and delicate embroidery. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 46,000.

Levi's x Diljit Dosanjh typographic sweatshirt

Shout Out

Streetwear style meets cultural pride in this white men’s sweatshirt featuring bold Punjabi-inspired lettering. Available on Levi.in; 3,999.

Thnwhn Denim Buckle Up Corset Top

Get ‘Giggy’ With It

Fitted denim corset top featuring front cutouts, metallic eyelet details and belt buckle straps. Available on Thnwhn.com; 2,659.

Chloé Small Bracelet Hobo Bag

Sling It On

Chloé clay brown-toned hobo bag crafted in grained leather features a bracelet handle and two-toned rings at the ends. Available on Chloe.com; 2.42 lakh.

Acne Studios 1981 Women’s Baggy Fit jeans

Lyrical Strokes

Acne Studios' women’s 1981 jeans cut to a baggy fit with a low waist comes detailed with seasonal trompe l’oeil optical illusion print with a painted multi-coloured brush strokes effect. Available on Acnestudios.com; 61,459.
Christian Louboutin ‘Carasky’ Pink Patent Leather Bracelet

Pack A Punch

Christian Louboutin ‘Carasky’ bracelet in pink patent leather comes embellished with studs in different sizes and adjustable strap. Available on Mytheresa.com; 23,960.

