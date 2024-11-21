Source: Your shopping guide to get ready for the music festival season

Get concert-ready with Lounge's style round-up that includes whimsical Converse Chucks, Levi's ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ sweatshirt and a punk bracelet from Christian Louboutin

Whimsical Notes Lace-up Chucks in street-ready style paired with Comme des Garçons signature heart-and-eyes graphics. Available on Converse.in; ₹12,499.

Capisverleo ‘Avyukta’ Multicoloured Trench Coat

Snug VibesThe 'Avyukta' silk trench coat from Capisverleo features a front-zip design with vibrant patchwork and delicate embroidery. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹46,000.

Levi's x Diljit Dosanjh typographic sweatshirt

Shout Out Streetwear style meets cultural pride in this white men’s sweatshirt featuring bold Punjabi-inspired lettering. Available on Levi.in; ₹3,999.

Thnwhn Denim Buckle Up Corset Top

Get ‘Giggy’ With It Fitted denim corset top featuring front cutouts, metallic eyelet details and belt buckle straps. Available on Thnwhn.com; ₹2,659.

Chloé Small Bracelet Hobo Bag

Sling It On Chloé clay brown-toned hobo bag crafted in grained leather features a bracelet handle and two-toned rings at the ends. Available on Chloe.com; ₹2.42 lakh.

Acne Studios 1981 Women’s Baggy Fit jeans

Lyrical Strokes Acne Studios' women’s 1981 jeans cut to a baggy fit with a low waist comes detailed with seasonal trompe l’oeil optical illusion print with a painted multi-coloured brush strokes effect. Available on Acnestudios.com; ₹61,459.

Christian Louboutin ‘Carasky’ Pink Patent Leather Bracelet

Pack A Punch Christian Louboutin 'Carasky' bracelet in pink patent leather comes embellished with studs in different sizes and adjustable strap. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹23,960.