Source: Your shopping guide to get ready for the music festival season

Whimsical Notes
Lace-up Chucks in street-ready style paired with Comme des Garçons signature heart-and-eyes graphics. Available on Converse.in; ₹12,499.
Snug VibesThe ‘Avyukta’ silk trench coat from Capisverleo features a front-zip design with vibrant patchwork and delicate embroidery. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹46,000.
Shout Out
Streetwear style meets cultural pride in this white men’s sweatshirt featuring bold Punjabi-inspired lettering. Available on Levi.in; ₹3,999.
Get ‘Giggy’ With It
Fitted denim corset top featuring front cutouts, metallic eyelet details and belt buckle straps. Available on Thnwhn.com; ₹2,659.
Sling It On
Chloé clay brown-toned hobo bag crafted in grained leather features a bracelet handle and two-toned rings at the ends. Available on Chloe.com; ₹2.42 lakh.
Lyrical Strokes
Acne Studios' women’s 1981 jeans cut to a baggy fit with a low waist comes detailed with seasonal trompe l’oeil optical illusion print with a painted multi-coloured brush strokes effect. Available on Acnestudios.com; ₹61,459.
Pack A Punch
Christian Louboutin ‘Carasky’ bracelet in pink patent leather comes embellished with studs in different sizes and adjustable strap. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹23,960.
