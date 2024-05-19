Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  A shopping guide on what to pack for a chic vacation

A shopping guide on what to pack for a chic vacation

Team Lounge

From a crystal-encrusted passport cover to a pleated silk top, snug track pants and a classic leather suitcase, this travel shopping guide packs in practicality with oodles of snazziness

Judith Leiber Traveler Navy All Over Crystal Passport Cover

Power PassJudith Leiber Couture passport holder that shimmers with a sea of deep blue crystals encrusted all over. Available on judithleiber.com; 49,681.

Chanel Ready-to-Wear Top from SS 2024

Jet-Setter StylePleated silk satin top in ecru, black and silver tones paired with checkered, multi-hued cotton tweed jacket and black cotton shorts. Available on chanel.com; 7,77,900.

Also read: Does the red carpet even matter anymore?

Hermès Pre-Owned R.M.S Trolley Suitcase

Wheel AwayHermès golden brown leather suitcase featuring flat top and telescopic handles and four wheels. Available on farfetch.com; 52,27,302.

Sicilian Placement Print Silk Shirt from Shantanu&Nikhil

Don DapperExude dapper Italian vibes in this silk shirt with an unconventional print from Shantanu&Nikhil’s latest Sicilia collection. Available on shantanunikhil.com; 18,500.

Gucci Appliquéd Straight-leg Track Pants

Snug BugBaby pink cotton-jersey track pants featuring the signature “GG" appliqué. Available on net-a-porter.com; 85,406.

Also read: How to pick the perfect vacation bag

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Thong Sandals

Get Strappin'Azure-hued leather sandals with adjustable straps decked with platinum finish studs. Available on mytheresa.com; 86,011.

Genes Lecoanet Hemant Blue Stripe Cotton Shorts with Fruit Motifs Embroidery

Fruit PopRegular fit men’s blue-striped shorts with slant pockets adorned with mixed fruit motifs embroidery. Available on geneslecoanethemant.com; 4,499.

Also read: A style guide inspired by the Met Gala ’24

