A shopping guide on what to pack for a chic vacation

Power PassJudith Leiber Couture passport holder that shimmers with a sea of deep blue crystals encrusted all over. Available on judithleiber.com; ₹49,681.
Jet-Setter StylePleated silk satin top in ecru, black and silver tones paired with checkered, multi-hued cotton tweed jacket and black cotton shorts. Available on chanel.com; ₹7,77,900.
Wheel AwayHermès golden brown leather suitcase featuring flat top and telescopic handles and four wheels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹52,27,302.
Don DapperExude dapper Italian vibes in this silk shirt with an unconventional print from Shantanu&Nikhil’s latest Sicilia collection. Available on shantanunikhil.com; ₹18,500.
Snug BugBaby pink cotton-jersey track pants featuring the signature “GG" appliqué. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹85,406.
Get Strappin'Azure-hued leather sandals with adjustable straps decked with platinum finish studs. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹86,011.
Fruit PopRegular fit men’s blue-striped shorts with slant pockets adorned with mixed fruit motifs embroidery. Available on geneslecoanethemant.com; ₹4,499.
