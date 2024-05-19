A shopping guide on what to pack for a chic vacation

From a crystal-encrusted passport cover to a pleated silk top, snug track pants and a classic leather suitcase, this travel shopping guide packs in practicality with oodles of snazziness

Power PassJudith Leiber Couture passport holder that shimmers with a sea of deep blue crystals encrusted all over. Available on judithleiber.com; ₹49,681. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chanel Ready-to-Wear Top from SS 2024

Jet-Setter StylePleated silk satin top in ecru, black and silver tones paired with checkered, multi-hued cotton tweed jacket and black cotton shorts. Available on chanel.com; ₹7,77,900.

Hermès Pre-Owned R.M.S Trolley Suitcase

Wheel AwayHermès golden brown leather suitcase featuring flat top and telescopic handles and four wheels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹52,27,302.

Sicilian Placement Print Silk Shirt from Shantanu&Nikhil

Don DapperExude dapper Italian vibes in this silk shirt with an unconventional print from Shantanu&Nikhil’s latest Sicilia collection. Available on shantanunikhil.com; ₹18,500.

Gucci Appliquéd Straight-leg Track Pants

Snug BugBaby pink cotton-jersey track pants featuring the signature “GG" appliqué. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹85,406. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Thong Sandals

Get Strappin'Azure-hued leather sandals with adjustable straps decked with platinum finish studs. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹86,011.

Genes Lecoanet Hemant Blue Stripe Cotton Shorts with Fruit Motifs Embroidery

Fruit PopRegular fit men’s blue-striped shorts with slant pockets adorned with mixed fruit motifs embroidery. Available on geneslecoanethemant.com; ₹4,499. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

