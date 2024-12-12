Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide to the season’s colours and textures

Source: Your shopping guide to the season’s colours and textures

Team Lounge

The time's perfect to step out in plush fabrics like velvets, silks and cashmere and Lounge's round up shows you how to embrace decadent fashion without a sweat

Cult Gaia Zabelle Sandal

Go Twistin’

Padded satin heel in ‘Oliva’ colour with embossed design and 3.9-inch-high comma heel. Available on Cultgaia.com; 40,100.

Rohit Bal Black Velvet Hand-embroidered Long Jacket

Regal Trail

Black silk velvet long jacket with resham thread and hand embroidery from label Rohit Bal. Available on Ogaan.com; 1.74lakh.

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Suede Tote

A Suede Embrace

Tote crafted from brown suede features wide handles and the label's signature ‘Cassandre’ logo doubling up as a clasp. Available on Net-a-porter. com; 2.92lakh.

JW Anderson 'House' Intarsia Polo Sweater

Play House

Brick-toned knitted men’s sweater in boxy fit features contrast collar, button placket, horn buttons, ribbed cuffs and hemline and is embellished with intarsia ‘House’ design. Available on Jwanderson.com; 75,530.

Chanel Dress F/W 2024-25

Shimmering Star

Orange, black and multicoloured dress crafted from mixed fibres and cashmere comes straight from Chanel's fall/winter 2024-25 collection. Available on Chanel.com; 4.28 lakh.

Bode Tobacco Signet Printed Silk Pants

Patterns in Silk

Tobacco Signet silk pants from Bode feature a whimsical print inspired by the turn-of-the-century tobacco silk quilts. The pants come with ties at the waist for an adjustable fit. Available on Mytheresa.com; 78,557.

Dolce & Gabbana Leopard-print Soft Wool & Silk-blend Blanket

Winter Warmth

Plush Dolce & Gabbana blanket made from soft wool and silk-blend and printed with the label's signature leopard spots. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.14 lakh.

Mac Duggal Green Sleeveless Cable Knit Fit and Flare Mini Tank Dress

Green Glory

Sleeveless mini dress with a scoop neckline crafted from chunky knit fabric in a flared silhouette. Available on Macduggal.com; 39,999.

