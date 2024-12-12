Source: Your shopping guide to the season’s colours and textures

Go Twistin’
Padded satin heel in ‘Oliva’ colour with embossed design and 3.9-inch-high comma heel. Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹40,100.
Also read: Source: Your style guide to ‘candy couture’
Regal Trail
Black silk velvet long jacket with resham thread and hand embroidery from label Rohit Bal. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1.74lakh.
A Suede Embrace
Tote crafted from brown suede features wide handles and the label's signature ‘Cassandre’ logo doubling up as a clasp. Available on Net-a-porter. com; ₹2.92lakh.
Play House
Brick-toned knitted men’s sweater in boxy fit features contrast collar, button placket, horn buttons, ribbed cuffs and hemline and is embellished with intarsia ‘House’ design. Available on Jwanderson.com; ₹75,530.
Shimmering Star
Orange, black and multicoloured dress crafted from mixed fibres and cashmere comes straight from Chanel's fall/winter 2024-25 collection. Available on Chanel.com; ₹4.28 lakh.
Also read: Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival
Patterns in Silk
Tobacco Signet silk pants from Bode feature a whimsical print inspired by the turn-of-the-century tobacco silk quilts. The pants come with ties at the waist for an adjustable fit. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹78,557.
Winter Warmth
Plush Dolce & Gabbana blanket made from soft wool and silk-blend and printed with the label's signature leopard spots. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.14 lakh.
Green Glory
Sleeveless mini dress with a scoop neckline crafted from chunky knit fabric in a flared silhouette. Available on Macduggal.com; ₹39,999.
Also read: And the 2024 bride wore ‘very demure, very mindful’ make up