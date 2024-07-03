Is it okay to wear shorts at the office?
SummaryThe trick lies in keeping things simple, sophisticated and not sloppy
With workplace dressing codes becoming more relaxed and the temperature rising, showing a little leg in the office is no longer off-limits.
Fashion houses, too, seem to have recently embraced a piece of garment that wasn't popular, even acceptable, in formal settings: shorts. At Gucci's recent menswear showcase in Milan, for instance, there were plenty of short shorts worn with camp collar shirts and long coats.
If your office allows and you are keen to experiment with shorts, here's a guide to keep the overall look sophisticated, effortless and not sloppy.