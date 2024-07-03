Is it okay to wear shorts at the office?

With workplace dressing codes becoming more relaxed and the temperature rising, showing a little leg in the office is no longer off-limits.

Fashion houses, too, seem to have recently embraced a piece of garment that wasn't popular, even acceptable, in formal settings: shorts. At Gucci's recent menswear showcase in Milan, for instance, there were plenty of short shorts worn with camp collar shirts and long coats.

If your office allows and you are keen to experiment with shorts, here's a guide to keep the overall look sophisticated, effortless and not sloppy.

For starters, proceed with the idea that your overall attire should look polished, insists Rahul Dayama, founding partner, Urbanic. “You can add sophistication by combining, say, a pocket placket blouses with a pair of shorts for that balance between casual and formal," he says. "For shorts, you can go for tailored darted to flowing wide-leg shorts."

Another important aspect to keep in mind is that the material of shorts is premium like cotton and linen.

“A pair of cargo shorts are a great example since they blend multi-feature functionality and style, so you achieve that casual, dapper look," suggests Harshad Panchal, designer at XYXX Apparels. "Such shorts offer ample pocket space, are ideal for keeping essential office items handy during busy office hours. They can be paired with a crisp button-down shirt to maintain a professional look. You can complete the look with trendy sneakers, making for the perfect smart casual work ensemble."

View Full Image Belted black cargo shorts with multi-feature functionality by XYXX Apparels.

You can also add a blazer to match tailored shorts. Consider a tailored shorts suit–a matching set of shorts and a blazer–which offers a streamlined and sharp silhouette, says Pearl Uppal, founder and creative director at label Talking Threads. "The key to solidifying this look's professional tone lies in ensuring the shorts are of an appropriate length, ideally just above the knee," says Uppal. According to the designer, the best colours for such a combination are neutral shades like black, navy, or beige. Another thing to keep me mind: “Footwear, whether they are leather loafers, elegant flats, or low block heels, should be polished."

Alternatively, she recommends a pair of high-waist shorts worn with a structured top. “High-waisted shorts can offer a flattering and authoritative look, especially when made from structured fabric," Uppal adds. "Style them with a formal shirt, a bow-neck blouse, or a sleek jersey top, tucking it in to accentuate the waist. This look can be finished with a skinny leather belt and paired with pointed-toe pumps or wedges. To keep the outfit work-ready, choose shorts with minimal detailing and subdued colours."

In other words, treat shorts as you would style skirts in professional attire.

“And pay attention to accessories: they can make or break any kind of look," says Uppal. “So, choose your earrings, watches, bag mindfully. The best way to rock shorts is to keep things simple."