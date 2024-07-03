Is it okay to wear shorts at the office?

You can also add a blazer to match tailored shorts. Consider a tailored shorts suit–a matching set of shorts and a blazer–which offers a streamlined and sharp silhouette, says Pearl Uppal, founder and creative director at label Talking Threads. "The key to solidifying this look's professional tone lies in ensuring the shorts are of an appropriate length, ideally just above the knee," says Uppal. According to the designer, the best colours for such a combination are neutral shades like black, navy, or beige. Another thing to keep me mind: “Footwear, whether they are leather loafers, elegant flats, or low block heels, should be polished."