Skin-minimalism, neuro-cosmetics: Skincare trends of 2025

From barrier creams and peptides gaining popularity for reducing fine lines, to sunscreen being reimagined in several ways and the rise of at-home beauty devices, skincare saw many developments in 2024.
In the new year, some of these trends will continue to grow, considering new product launches and social media trends. Here are some of them:
Let's talk epigenetics
Epigenetics is an area you can't ignore if you want healthy skin. In 2024, there were many studies that showed how environmental factors and lifestyle affect gene activity and stability. The human ageing process is 25% related to genetics and 75% epigenetics, according to research.
With rising pollution levels and unhealthy food choices, the concerns regarding epigenetic changes to the body and a change in the way our cells behave are growing.
“The environment influences the way cells will behave. So if it is going to be damaged, it will change cell behaviour. We are understanding how epigenetic signals impact skin cells, accelerating ageing or protecting them. Sirtuins are also called epigenetic signalling molecules, as they help the positive epigenetic network," Nadine Pernodet, senior vice president of global innovation and technologies, Bioscience, and R&D at Estée Lauder Companies, had told Lounge earlier last year.
Given the worldwide focus on the subject, more brands are working on launching formulations in 2025 that can trigger positive epigenetic changes in the body to target the core mechanism of ageing.
Dr Pernodet offered some advice: “Sirtuin levels reduce in the 30s, which is when the skin starts accumulating damage and accelerates ageing. The best thing is to start and support the natural levels of sirtuins (by maintaining a healthy lifestyle), so they continue the lifespan and health span of skin cells."
Neuro-cosmetics
Besides epigenetics, the other area that gained prominence in 2024 was psychodermatology—essentially, how our emotions have a significant influence on the skin.
“When you are feeling stressed, anxious, or depressed it can sometimes show up on your skin in the form of acne or breakouts or aggravate psoriasis and eczema. Psychodermatology is a connecting bridge between your skin and your endless thoughts. Your body releases cortisol (also known as stress hormone) when stressed, which can also lead to itching, burning sensation or inflammation," Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, told Lounge.
While 2024 saw a slow and steady launch of psychodermatology skincare-related products and neurocosmetics, more products will crowd the market in the new year, as people become more aware of the skin-mind connect.
In case your mental load is resulting in too many skin problems then consider consulting an expert who may suggest the right approach, suggests Dr Kapoor. "This can be achieved by practising yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises for better results. Managing your stress levels can help balance hormone levels, giving clear and naturally glowing skin. Journalising your thoughts or talking to a friend, family member, or therapist can help mitigate the symptoms."
An affair with niacinamide
Niacinamide was one of the most talked about skincare ingredient of 2024. From sunscreen and scalp serums to lipsticks, several products were launched containing niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3 that helps reduce inflammation, improves skin barrier, and stimulates collagen production that helps hydrate the skin and reduce fine lines.
This easy-to-use all-rounder ingredient will continue to be popular this year, especially with peptides and ceramides in products.
Minimal aesthetics
“Skin-minimalism" has been a trend for a couple of years now. It is all about listening to your skin and using only what’s necessary for results rather than unnecessary multi-step routines. That's why in 2024, there were several instances of celebrities deciding to dissolve heavy fillers, and embracing subtle fillers to enhance their “natural" looks. In the new year too, “skin-minimalism" will continue to remain hot, with consumers increasingly focusing on simplifying their beauty routine and choosing quality over quantity.
When asked what consumers want today, Romero Jennings, director of makeup artistry at MAC, told Lounge: “Consumers want one product to do everything. They also want products with good-for-you ingredients. Who has time now? Life is speeding up and it's getting busier. So a product needs to multitask; this stems from busy lives."
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.