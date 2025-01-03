Skin-minimalism, neuro-cosmetics: Skincare trends of 2025

Minimal aesthetics

“Skin-minimalism" has been a trend for a couple of years now. It is all about listening to your skin and using only what’s necessary for results rather than unnecessary multi-step routines. That's why in 2024, there were several instances of celebrities deciding to dissolve heavy fillers, and embracing subtle fillers to enhance their “natural" looks. In the new year too, “skin-minimalism" will continue to remain hot, with consumers increasingly focusing on simplifying their beauty routine and choosing quality over quantity.