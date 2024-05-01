A sunscreen for your every need

A review of recently released sunscreens that cater to different customer wants and needs

It's an established fact that one needs to wear sunscreen all year round, especially in summer months when chances of sun exposure and damage are extremely high. Plus, exposure to UV rays can lead to tanning, sunburn, pigmentation, allergic reactions, photo ageing and barrier damage, making it a must to use sunscreen at all times.

Thankfully, the days of white cast, wrong texture or difficult formulations are over, with several new sunscreen launches every year.

Here's a lowdown on what 2024 has to offer to shield you from the sun. But don't forget: Always consult a skin expert and understand what works for your skin before using any product.

Capsule collection One of the most innovative sunscreens launched this year is Unkissed by d’you ( ₹2,200 for 50 ml). The serum base has tiny blue sunscreen capsules in a serum base. The matte packaging is cute in a shade similar to the product and comes with a dispenser. The product is pretty clean—it includes 14 plant extracts (like Irish moss extract, eggplant extract and dwarf lily extract), and offers SPF 50+, and PA++++.

We first tried this sunscreen on a weekend pool staycation. It spreads effortlessly and the skin feels moist on application, like with a serum. The cream dries out eventually leaving a satiny feeling and plump skin. Despite long pool hours, we don’t spot any visible sun damage in the next few days. It also sits easily under light make up. We try the sunscreen with a different moisturiser on a particularly humid Mumbai day and it feels a tad bit oily after an hour in extreme sun, a problem solved by a few tissue dabs. Unkissed is a good lightweight sunscreen and great for those who don’t prefer fragrance.

Also read: 6 sunscreens that work for sensitive skin too Celeb power Actor Kriti Sanon's skincare brand Hyphen launched Ultra Light Water Sunscreen ( ₹549 for 50 ml). It offers SPF 50+ and PA++++ and also a good percentage of antioxidants, niacinamide, botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid to treat irritated skin.

The texture is extremely light and watery, almost like sunscreen drops and it spreads evenly on to the face and leaves no white cast. My skin feels hydrated and not oily and even after a few hours outdoors, my skin isn’t too greasy. It sits well under basic make up too. Also, try their lip sunscreen that kept my lips soft for hours and the result was as good as a luxury lip balm.

Tinted fortress Tinted sunscreens, even the most expensive ones, barely offer any protection. To challenge this category, Clinique has launched Superdefense City Block ( ₹3,450 for 40ml), which has a tint, plus chemical and mineral filters and promises broad spectrum SPF 50 protection. It also has ingredients to give dull skin an energy boost.

A primer sunscreen Lakmé has launched three different sunscreen formulations for summer 2024. Those who wear make-up every day can try their Priming Drytouch Sunscreen ( ₹499 for 40ml), which has SPF 50 and is a lightweight makeup primer too. If you like water-based gel textures their Aqua Sun Gels give SPF 50, PA++++ and are available in two different formulations. For those on the go, get their Invisible Sunstick that promises no residue and is tinted.

Best in budget It’s better to opt for budget sunscreens for the body so that you don’t pinch your usage to make your bottle last long. Look for budget sunscreen reviews online, and Nivea will pop out very often. The company finally launched their popular Nivea Sun ( ₹599 onwards) range in India in April and has launched four products for different skin types from their range. If you look like an oil spill as soon as you step out in the sun, try Nivea Sun Shine Control SPF 50 or Nivea Sun UV Protect & Dry Touch SPF 50. The launch also includes broad spectrum options for children and sensitive skin.

You can also try the La Shield Fisico Matte Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA+++ ( ₹699), which offers all the benefits of a sunscreen and keeps the skin fully hydrated.

A gel for no burns Many people (like this writer) don't prefer occlusive sunscreens, which make you feel like your skin is sweating under a layer of products. If you prefer gels or serums too, WOW Skin Science ( ₹349 onwards) has launched a sunscreen gel and sprays for different Indian skin types. Though light, they offer broad-spectrum protection (SPF 55 PA ++++) and water resistance.

Spray on protection This sunscreen spray by Indian brand Moha ( ₹699) has rice bran oil, SPF 50 PA+++ and 80 minutes of water resistance. While silicones are common in sunscreens, this spray has no silicones and parabens, or CFC, and is ozone and reef-friendly.

Fight pollution and the sun Chosen’s new sunscreen, Safescreen Nexgen, has SPF 80+ and PA+++ ( ₹1,450 for 50 ml), and claims to provide protection from pollution damage. It has plant-based melanin, and ingredients like ashwagandha root extracts and hyaluronic acid. The product claims to use no parabens, silicones, fragrance, artificial colours or PEGs.

