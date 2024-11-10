Review: Three skincare products for every skin type

Skincare can be expensive, but it’s also important to invest in the right products. We tested three new products for a month each to understand whether they live up to the promise to manage different skin concerns. While these reviews are independent, do consult your dermatologist before switching to any product.

SMOOTH SKIN Retinol, part of the vitamin A family and said to reduce wrinkles, is a tricky ingredient to use. It causes retinisation when you start using it, or a sense of the skin feeling dry, peeling or becoming photo-sensitive.

To counter this, iS Clinical has launched two retinol formulations—in two strengths, 0.3 (for regular use), and 1.0 (to be used only when recommended by a skin expert)—that are designed to reduce the effects of retinisation and provide protection from pollutants. Both formulations have the plant extract bakuchiol and other natural extracts. Retinol is best introduced slowly, and I started with the Retinol + Emulsion 0.3 four times a week. By the end of the first week, the skin felt a tad dry, there was no burning, peeling or other irritation. The product had dried out active acne, and there was no post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. By the end of the second week, the skin felt a bit firmer to touch and the dryness was gone.

Also read: Even your emotions can hurt skin health Towards the end of the month, the skin felt much more firm but the visible difference started appearing after a month-and-a-half, with the skin looking brighter. After two months of use, the pores had become visibly smaller, there was no new acne and mild sun and pigmentation spots had faded. It also reduced blackheads around the nose, and the skin texture and tone was a lot more even.

iS Clinical Retinol+ Emulsion 0.3, ₹10,700, available at dermatology clinics.

LIGHT AND NOURISHING I received samples of Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream from Korean brand Dr.Jart+ around the time I started the iS Clinical Retinol, and the Centella asiatica plant (extracts of which Cicapair contains) is known to be a great ingredient for repairing skin. The texture felt nourishing yet light, and I used it during the day, night and even before make-up to keep the skin texture even. It aided the retinol use and my skin never felt dry or stretchy.

Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream, ₹3,200, available online on Nykaa.

BOTANICAL GARDEN Clarins recently launched the ninth generation of this serum. The new formula banks on the science of epigenetics and includes several botanicals (including turmeric) to create a serum that mimics the human skin barrier. This is the first time I have used a Clarins serum.

I used it in combination with my daily moisturiser and sunscreen. First impression: it soaks into the skin easily and instantly improves the appearance, making the skin look hydrated and nourished. It works well under make-up and doesn’t leave a greasy feeling.

After a month’s use, the serum made the skin look healthy, pores were less visible and the skin texture felt good. To know if it can make fine lines disappear, I will need a longer trial period.

New Clarins Double Serum, ₹8,800 (50ml), available online and in stores.

Plus one: A hair product iLuvia hard water range

You can spend a bomb on haircare products, but if you get hard water at home, it means severe hair damage. It can cause metal ion buildup, breakage and scalp issues.

The iLuvia’s hard water range feels promising. This includes a shampoo, conditioner and a serum. The shampoo is designed to remove the effects of hardwater, and the conditioner and serum are restorative. The products are vegan, and don’t have sulphates, parabens, phthalates or colourants. They do have silicones, though. I gave all three a go.

The shampoo doesn’t lather much but hair feels detangled and clean post-use. The conditioner has olive-derived squalene as its hero ingredient and is designed for all hair types. It is easy to rinse off, not greasy and heavy. I use a pump of the Intensive Care Liquid on towel-dried hair and wait for the results after air-drying our hair. My hair feels soft and shiny and isn’t weighed down after first use.

I also use the serum pre and post styling, which helps control frizz and gives good shine to blow-dried hair. The products don’t cause any hair fall, a test for any new product. The only concern is that the scalp gets flaky after two days, and for a hard water range, removing build-up is crucial. iLuvia’s range works well for my hair type, but doesn’t suit my scalp type. It might work for someone whose scalp isn’t prone to flaking and build up.

Shampoo ₹775, conditioner ₹925, and serum ₹425; available at leading online retailers and select salons.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.