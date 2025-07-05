How to adjust your skincare routine for different seasons

As the weather changes, your trusted skincare routine may not work as well as it used to.

Seasonal edits to skincare are essential, especially during monsoon months when humidity is high. “(During this time) it is important to swap thick occlusives for lighter textures," says Dr Niketa Sonavane, dermatologist, and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.

"Hot and sticky days bring a strange mix of sweat outside and dry air from constant cooling indoors. I see many patients walk in with oily foreheads yet rough cheeks. The right texture makes all the difference. You would not wear a wool sweater to the beach, so do not force a heavy cream on a greasy T zone," says Dr Sonavane. Listen to your skin each morning, if it feels slick, lighten the moisturising layer. If it feels rough, add one, she suggests. Small switches keep the barrier strong and prevent the flare-ups.

"There are various types of formulations, and the texture of the product is critical to maintain healthy skin—gels are the lightest, creams are the heaviest, and gel creams are hybrids. Formulation-texture isn’t just about preference—it’s about performance. It's also not just the base of the cream, but also the ingredients, especially so that you don't clog your skin in this humidity," says Dr Chytra V Anand,cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ.

For every type of skin

Dr Anand recommends formulations with niacinamide or salicylic acid in gel creams for oily or acne-prone skin, or flaky acne-prone skin, which can get clogged with thick creams. “When skin feels oily all over, I reach for a feather-light gel. A water-based gel sinks fast, gives a cool feel, and leaves zero film. Look for humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, plus a little niacinamide to keep pores calm. A true gel will never add fuel to midday shine," says Dr Sonavane. Acne prone skin that flakes needs a careful balance. She suggests a non-comedogenic gel cream rich in panthenol and madecassoside to help with flaking. “The gel part cools inflammation while the cream part repairs the barrier. My patients notice fewer breakouts in two weeks because the skin no longer overproduces oil to compensate for hidden dryness," says Dr Sonavane.

Air conditioning can worsen dry skin and make it feel tight. A soft cream restores comfort because it carries lipids that fill the cracks between skin cells. Choose one with ceramides and shea butter (for fatty acids) and press a pea-size dab while the face is still slightly damp. That tiny step locks in moisture for hours, suggests Dr Sonavane.

“You can layer a hydrating gel serum beneath to boost moisture," adds Dr Anand.

Dehydrated skin, one that feels dry and looks oily, is a sneaky type, say the two experts. It may look oily yet feels thirsty underneath. “Layer a gel first to flood the top layers with water, then seal with a whisper-light gel cream. This hybrid spreads like a cloud and adds just enough emollient to slow water loss without clogging pores," says Dr Sonavane.

If you've combination skin and are noticing an oily T-zone, you need to treat the face in zones. “Glide a light gel across the shiny forehead, nose and chin area. Tap a cream or gel cream over the cheeks where the wind and air conditioning pull out moisture. This targeted method keeps both halves happy," says Dr Sonavane.

