How to adjust your skincare routine for different seasons
Two experts offer easy ways to avoid acne, dryness and oiliness when seasons change for all skin types
As the weather changes, your trusted skincare routine may not work as well as it used to.
Seasonal edits to skincare are essential, especially during monsoon months when humidity is high. “(During this time) it is important to swap thick occlusives for lighter textures," says Dr Niketa Sonavane, dermatologist, and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.