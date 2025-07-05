How to adjust your skincare routine for different seasons

For every type of skin

Dr Anand recommends formulations with niacinamide or salicylic acid in gel creams for oily or acne-prone skin, or flaky acne-prone skin, which can get clogged with thick creams. “When skin feels oily all over, I reach for a feather-light gel. A water-based gel sinks fast, gives a cool feel, and leaves zero film. Look for humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, plus a little niacinamide to keep pores calm. A true gel will never add fuel to midday shine," says Dr Sonavane. Acne prone skin that flakes needs a careful balance. She suggests a non-comedogenic gel cream rich in panthenol and madecassoside to help with flaking. “The gel part cools inflammation while the cream part repairs the barrier. My patients notice fewer breakouts in two weeks because the skin no longer overproduces oil to compensate for hidden dryness," says Dr Sonavane.