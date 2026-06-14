Is your daily skincare routine damaging the skin barrier?

The rise of over-exfoliation

When done in the right amount, exfoliation is healthy. It aids in the exfoliation of dead skin cells, texture, and product absorption. Exfoliation was earlier once a week practice has now become a daily routine for many. More people are using a combination of several exfoliating agents, such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), and even physical scrubs, sometimes all in the same routine. This over exfoliation not only removes dead cells but also the necessary lipids that keep the skin barrier intact. In the long run, it causes more transepidermal water loss, which dries the skin, makes it fragile, and irritable.