Can at-home LED masks, microcurrent devices really transform your skin?
SummaryTwo experts explain what users should keep in mind while using skincare tools. Plus, a review of the latest viral skincare wand
If in-clinic treatments weren’t enough, we are now seeing the rise of at-home skincare tools that promise the benefits of non-invasive in-clinic treatments such as micro current (MC), electric muscle stimulation (EMS) and radio frequency (RF) at home.
These wands are often seen in celebrity GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, offering the promise of visible results. How safe is it really to use these gadgets at home?
It's easy to get influenced by your favourite digital creator and buy an at-home skincare gadget or tool. But before you make the purchase, consult with an expert.