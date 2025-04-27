Can at-home LED masks, microcurrent devices really transform your skin?

If in-clinic treatments weren’t enough, we are now seeing the rise of at-home skincare tools that promise the benefits of non-invasive in-clinic treatments such as micro current (MC), electric muscle stimulation (EMS) and radio frequency (RF) at home.

These wands are often seen in celebrity GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, offering the promise of visible results. How safe is it really to use these gadgets at home?

It's easy to get influenced by your favourite digital creator and buy an at-home skincare gadget or tool. But before you make the purchase, consult with an expert.

“Know what you are looking for. If you have skin sagging, then RF is good, if you have thin muscles and you are younger, microcurrent is good. If you have both concerns, then combine the treatments," says Kiran Sethi, a skin and wellness expert, and founder of Isya Aesthetics, Delhi.

Dr Sethi adds that microcurrent and EMS are similar, and with at-home devices the results take more time to show and you have to do it regularly to see benefits.

The surge in popularity of at-home skincare devices is a reflection of how beauty technology is becoming more accessible, says Dr Gagan Raina, aesthetic physician and laser expert, and clinical director at Arisia Aesthetic Clinic, Mumbai. “While the convenience of at-home devices is appealing, they are not substitutes for medically administered treatments. The versions available to consumers often operate at significantly lower intensities compared to what is used in a clinic. When used without understanding skin type and underlying conditions, there’s a genuine risk of overuse, skin irritation, burns, or even muscle stimulation in the wrong areas, especially with EMS and RF tools," says Dr Raina.

Also remember that not every skin type or concern will respond the same way, and sometimes what seems like a harmless tool can end up aggravating issues like pigmentation, rosacea, or acne.

Microcurrent devices need precision and expertise to truly be effective, says Dr Raina. And EMS devices, which are also used for muscle recovery, require careful placement, and when used on the face, pose potential risks if incorrectly applied. RF tools, which are designed to stimulate collagen, demand consistency in motion and proper temperature control, something most at-home devices cannot guarantee. “If you have metal implants it’s not safe to use microcurrent or EMS on the face, as sometimes metal conducts the energy. If you are sensitive to heat, have rosacea, or broken or eczematous skin, do not use these devices. If you aren’t sure how to use them, try on the neck once before the face and watch tutorials or get help," says Dr Sethi.

A review of an at-home treatment

I first spotted Korean skincare brand Medicube’s wand in a video by Hailey Bieber. A quick Google search showed that the brand makes some big promises, and many influencers swear by its efficacy. While Medicube is available on third-party platforms in India, I wanted to be extra sure about getting an authentic device in pristine condition, especially when its primary function is to pass current through the skin.

So I got the Age-R Booster Pro from the company's kiosk in Hà Nội, at a price of ₹23,000. It offers LED therapy, MC, EMS, and has a booster mode that helps skin care penetrate better. Its Airshot mode works like gentle microneedling with air needles. The brand recommends the use of the Airshot mode not more than three times a week.

The device is easy to use but the sensation needs a little getting used to. If you don’t have the time to follow all the modes daily, I suggest you at least use the Booster mode daily with your skincare. I continued the use of skincare that they gave (their PDRN range, and collagen jelly are as viral as the wand), and my skin fills plumper after every use. The EMS mode does make the jawline a bit more defined after a week’s use, and my cheekbones also have more edge. What I really love the EMS mode for is that it helps treat headaches and shoulder pain caused due to jaw clenching and hunching over a computer.

The MC mode combined with the Booster mode gives an immediate plump effect to the skin. The Airshot mode is something I am still discovering; the results aren’t as drastic as microneedling. But concentrated focus also helps dry out stubborn cystic acne spots without much post acne pigmentation.

You can increase the level of each mode; I would recommend that you do it gradually to see how your skin reacts to the device. After a month’s use, I have found that my skin stays plump longer after all the skincare, and there is a gentle difference in pore size. Whether it will reduce my in-clinic sessions, is something we will know after a year’s use.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.