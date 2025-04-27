Can at-home LED masks, microcurrent devices really transform your skin?

Microcurrent devices need precision and expertise to truly be effective, says Dr Raina. And EMS devices, which are also used for muscle recovery, require careful placement, and when used on the face, pose potential risks if incorrectly applied. RF tools, which are designed to stimulate collagen, demand consistency in motion and proper temperature control, something most at-home devices cannot guarantee. “If you have metal implants it’s not safe to use microcurrent or EMS on the face, as sometimes metal conducts the energy. If you are sensitive to heat, have rosacea, or broken or eczematous skin, do not use these devices. If you aren’t sure how to use them, try on the neck once before the face and watch tutorials or get help," says Dr Sethi.