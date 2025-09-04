Slogans in fashion: A style guide on how to let your clothes do the talking

It is a sign of the highly-ironic times we live in – where wars on one end meld with unhinged rains and storms on another while those leading extremely privileged existences are worried about extending their lifespan – that slogan wear i.e. clothes sporting fun/bold catchphrases and statements are coming back in a big way.

A trend that started in the 60s with the flower-power generation using t-shirts to make anti-establishment statements or express their pro-peace stance somehow never left the fashion arena. As a trip down pop culture archives will show, there have been innumerable instances where fashion designers and celebrities have used the slogan tee to comment on the affairs of the world, create a viral moment or to shut their trolls down.

Also Read | A style guide on how to look fashionably frumpy

If the late Dame Vivienne Westwood wore a bright pink t-shirt in 2005 with the words ‘I am not a terrorist, please don’t arrest me' scrawled on it to raise funds for human rights group Liberty, a more recent instance of a slogan tee that made waves was the “Protect the Dolls" t-shirt designed by Conner Ives in support of transgender women. While Ives wore it in February this year, the t-shirt went viral once it was seen on celebrities like Pedro Pascal and Troye Sivan. The “I Told Ya" t-shirt designed by designer Jonathan Anderson and worn by actor Zendaya in the movie, The Challengers, last year is another statement-making outfit that shows why the trend continues to be popular with fashion-loving Gen Z.

For the zoomer generation that is hyper-digital, opinionated and pro-activism, clothes are one of the most powerful ways to announce to the world who they are and what their political and personal beliefs are. Slogan tees as we found out while making this compilation lean predominantly towards streetwear as they epitomise rebelliousness, individuality and originality. Can clothes do the talking? As this round up shows you, they can – loudly and with a lot of flair.

WORDPLAY

British designer Stella McCartney is known for her slogan tees that don't hold back. Whether it's the Rock Royalty t-shirt she wore along with Liv Tyler for the 1999 Met Gala, the Take It Easy! tee she designed for the A/W 2023 collection, McCartney has always used fashion to express her passion for sustainability and environmental awareness. This pure white tank top from her recent collection is more playful. Spun from pure white organic cotton jersey in a classic racerback silhouette, the t-shirt features the word ‘Mother’ hand-studded in the front. Does the word refer to the Gen Z spin on the word? Or does it refer to one-half of a cuss word? Go figure. Available on Stellamccartney.com; ₹44,387.

View Full Image Dhruv Kapoor ‘Naps’ Tee

TAKE A CATNAP

Designer Dhruv Kapoor is known for envisioning clothes that meld maximalist art with tailored silhouettes. The clothes are defined by their vibrant colours, eclectic graphic prints and catchy text like “One World" and “Better Together". In a recent reinvention of the label, Kapoor 2.0, the designer's collection features feline-inspired clothes. Among our top picks from the line are this indigo-toned soft jersey tee with a rib-knit crew neck that features a cute “Naps Before Snaps" graphic. It's easy on the eyes and the perfect gift for that cat person in your life. Available on Dhruvkapoor.com; ₹4,500.

View Full Image Moschino ‘In Love We Trust’ Minidress

ALL HEART

Founded by Franco Moschino who set down the label's now-established aesthetic of using catchy phrases on its clothes, Moschino over the years has given us some memorable lines. If Franco embroidered statements like “Stop the Fashion System!" and “Good Taste Doesn’t Exist" on his designs, successors including Rossella Jardini and Jeremy Scott have penned slogans like “Love Moschino" and “Save our Sphere". This jet black minidress with straight, thigh-length hem features sequin embellishments and an ‘In Love We Trust’ slogan print. Slogans don't always need to be related to a cause. As Moschino's designs show, sometimes, they can be self-aware observations dripping with dry wit or be statements that are all heart and humane. Available on Editorialist.com; ₹2.31 lakhs.

View Full Image Huemn Red Unisex Button-down Shirt

RED WHINE

Slogan wear needn't always be oozing with unbridled optimism that nudges you to ‘just do it’ or have ‘good vibes only’. As this long-sleeved fiery red cotton shirt from Huemn shows, you can vent your heart out with a catchphrase that angrily proclaims, ‘Everyone sucks’. Tell it like it is indeed. Available on Huemn.in; ₹8,500.

Also Read | Neo-punk jewellery gets a touch of Indian grandeur

View Full Image Willy Chavaria X Tinder Tee in Black

LOVE ALL

In January this year, queer designer Willy Chavarria walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week wearing this limited edition black cotton t-shirt that he'd designed in collaboration with Tinder and The Human Rights Campaign for ‘advancing equality, unity, and liberation for the LGBTQ+ community’ as fashion website Hypebae reports. On the official website, the lines for this t-shirt read… “How we love is who we are. It’s not just a slogan — it’s a belief. A declaration that love, in all its forms, is something to be proud of. To protect. To uplift." The sweatshirt sold out within days of the show proving that when fashion and personal politics meldharmoniously, a lot of good can happen. Available on Willychavarria.com; ₹9,866.

View Full Image Off-White Out Of Office ‘For Walking’ Sneakers

IN QUOTES

For late designer and founder of Off White, Virgil Abloh, slogans and quotation marks were part of the brand's design language. It was a particular quirk of his to place everyday statements like ‘For Walking’ or ‘Shoelaces’ – on those very products and in quotes, no less. These round-toed black sneakers with front-lace up fastening feature the signature zip tie tag and that very meta statement as if it to wryly tell the world: ‘these are shoes meant for walking alone and nothing else!’ Available on Farfetch.com; ₹85,625.

View Full Image ‘Z’ Monogram Rock-N-Roll Black Tote Bag

TUNE IN

Slogan t-shirts may be the most popular medium to make a political statement but designers have used accessories like bags, shoes, caps and even belts to express their beliefs. This Zadig&Voltaire tote bag features the house’s signature monogram pattern and slogan that very few people can disagree with: All We Need is Rock-N-Roll music. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹30,503.

View Full Image No Problemo Scarf in Blue

COSY VIBES

An offshoot of London-headquartered streetwear label Aries that is known for its slogan-based designs, No Problemo was founded in 2024, solely due to how popular the phrase ‘No Problemo’ got for Aries. See, slogans can be powerful enough to create stand-alone brands! If slogan tops and tees are not your thing, layer up with this knitted acrylic scarf that features the brand’s signature slogan in intarsia design and has fringed ends. Available on Shopcapsul.com; ₹4,500.

Also Read | Want to find your personal style? Stop following trends