Slogans in fashion: A style guide on how to let your clothes do the talking

LOVE ALL

In January this year, queer designer Willy Chavarria walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week wearing this limited edition black cotton t-shirt that he'd designed in collaboration with Tinder and The Human Rights Campaign for ‘advancing equality, unity, and liberation for the LGBTQ+ community’ as fashion website Hypebae reports. On the official website, the lines for this t-shirt read… “How we love is who we are. It’s not just a slogan — it’s a belief. A declaration that love, in all its forms, is something to be proud of. To protect. To uplift." The sweatshirt sold out within days of the show proving that when fashion and personal politics meldharmoniously, a lot of good can happen. Available on Willychavarria.com; ₹9,866.