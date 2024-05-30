The actor who wants to build a fashion empire with hand-painted clothes
Actor Sagarika Ghatge is on a mission: to create garments that don't follow any trends, and celebrate the art of hand-painting.
That's why she, along with her mother Urmila, set up the fashion label Akutee in December, becoming part of the growing group of individuals who belong to erstwhile royal families and are preserving their sartorial history and heritage by starting design- and fashion-led start-ups. Ghatge belongs to the former royal family of Kagal in Maharashtra, and is also a descendent of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The Akutee offerings include saris, co-ord sets, blazers, dupattas and salwar sets, all handpainted with nature-related motifs—inspired by Urmila’s hobby of painting flowers that she’d grown in her gardens in Kolhapur.
