The actor who wants to build a fashion empire with hand-painted clothes

“We are living in a time where there’s a supply of everything," Sagarika says, before pointing out that the big plus of opting for niche labels that make limited products is that every piece created is unique. “You may like a particular design and ask me to paint it for you, and then somebody else may ask me to paint the same design as well. What sets handmade work apart is that each piece made will have distinctions. Not every stroke of the painting made by hand will be the same, and so you know that what you own is one of its kind" she explains.