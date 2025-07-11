Talking trends: Sneakerheads get to the sole of the matter

Harmanpreet Singh Sandhu was 15 when the sneaker bug bit him. “Back in 2014-15, I used to consume a lot of YouTube and that’s where I saw people wearing Yeezys and talking about how comfortable they were," recalls Sandhu, 24, a content creator. And so when adidas released that line in India in 2016-17, the Mumbai resident remembers camping out at a store to get himself a pair of the desert boots. A decade and 40-45 pairs of sneakers later, the love has only got stronger. “Once you are in, you are in it for life. Then it becomes about, what’s the next sneaker you are going to buy?"

Cut to 2025 and everyone’s wearing sneakers, the hype driven by younger millennials and Gen Z who have the wherewithal to splurge on the latest pair of Travis Scotts without breaking a sweat. The scene, as seasoned players will tell you, is crowded now. And adding to the frenzy are new Indian shoe brands who’ve gotten into the game and are devising campaigns around limited edition drops. The term “sneakerheads" itself seems to be diluted. “Every person who has three pairs calls themselves a sneakerhead today," says Gokul M., head of communications, River Ev, an electric vehicle company in Bengaluru. The owner of over 200 pairs, Gokul says that while young kids are keen to flaunt their kicks, they do not take an equal interest in educating themselves about the sneakers. “This is precisely why unlicensed resellers can get away by selling fakes," he adds.

In such a scenario, where news of a launch comes along with the news of sneaker startups going bust, it seems like an interesting proposition to take a close look at the community of seasoned sneaker collectors and get their reading of things. What happens when the thing you were passionate about goes massy? Do you go a level up, like in a video game, by choosing to train your eyes on fewer, less-attainable pairs? Do you start commissioning bespoke, one-of-a-kind shoes to show you’ve got real flex? Or do you just stay away from the scene? The answer, as Lounge finds out, is a little bit of everything.

View Full Image Nandith Jayasimha, aka @sneakerstoriesindia, with his collection of shoes

FIRST, THE STORIES

Like Sandhu, every seasoned sneaker enthusiast has stories to share about when the sneaker bug first bit them. Every pair they own holds stories, making it an extremely personal hobby. Bengalurean Nandith Jayasimha, a filmmaker and photographer, was 13-years-old when his mother bought him his first pair of adidas sneakers for basketball practice. But this was in the early 2000s, when internet access was via dial-up connections and sports shoes—did we even use the word “sneakers" then?—were worn strictly for PT classes or sports day. And the idea of splurging on shoes… preposterous.

“My exposure to sneakers was through playing basketball but it certainly helped that I had a best friend who was deep into the culture and he had relatives in the US who’d bring him new shoes every six months," says the 38-year-old, laughing at how far life has come in the last two decades. Counted among the country’s top sneakerheads, Jayasimha, who is known by his social media moniker @sneakerstoriesindia, today gets to hang out with some of the biggest names in the business. “I have met former Nike designers who have created some of the most revolutionary pairs. I have also met NBA superstars such as Gary Payton and Derek Fisher (at the BUDX NBA House Event in Mumbai). I got Gary to sign his first signature shoe that I own and he was blown away because you don’t get them in India," says Jayasimha.

He estimates that he owns over 600 pairs today and reels off the adidas TMAC 5, adidas AE1, and EQLZ 247 and EQLZ 360 among his favourites.

WHO IS YOUR PLUG?

If you are a sneaker person, “what are your main avenues to shop for shoes?" is a question that’s frequently lobbed at you. Is it a brand’s retail store? Perhaps it is an independent reseller who can pull invisible strings to conjure up a retro pair? “If it’s a new collection, I try to get it on my own from the brand’s website. But if it’s a rare model that I want, then I have my plugs (people who source shoes)," says Sandhu, who built his network while working with multi-brand retail and resale store Free Society.

View Full Image Content creator Harmanpreet Singh Sandhu with his Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago aka Lost and Found sneakers.

As a long-time enthusiast, Gokul’s got a solid network of brand store managers and reliable resellers who are just a call away, but that’s too easy and unadventurous for the 39-year-old. “Earlier you’d scour magazines and keep your eyes peeled for drops. Today, everything is so accessible that I miss the thrill of the lucky discovery," he says. So, how is he making up for it? “It’s all about research for me now. I spend my time zeroing in on collectible pairs that I don’t have and on where I can get them from for less. I have, for instance, discovered a thrift store in Dubai that sells luxury stuff for half the market price. I’ll probably buy an adidas Samba X Gucci pair from there," he says, pointing out that the thrill of the hobby still lies in grunt work.

The sneaker community can be helpful. Nasreen Patel, founder of Scoop Publicists, an independent PR agency in Bengaluru, is a recent entrant, having been introduced to the culture in 2018. She talks of how the community made it easy for her to fit in. “I have made good sneaker buddies and we’re all always watching out for each other. Recently, one of them picked up shoes for me when he was travelling to the UK," says Patel, 37, whose recent acquisitions include a Nike Air Max Bacon and the adidas Ozweego Pride Pack. Her collection hovers over the 30-plus mark and is growing.

As a hobby, collecting sneakers is like entering an extremely addictive and expensive rabbit hole. There’s no getting out of it but no one’s complaining. Budget is not much of an issue to the people Lounge spoke to, but Sandhu reveals that he became a reseller at 15 to fund his hobby. “Coming from a middle-class family, I couldn’t expect my parents to buy me sneakers priced at ₹25,000." Space, or rather, the lack of it is a problem. Jayasimha talks of how he’s stored his 600-plus shoes in three different places. “Of late, I have been giving away shoes I’ve not worn because of this," he says.

View Full Image NIshant Fogaat in self-made sneakers.

ONE OF ONE

In a space where everyone’s vying for the same likes and appreciation, the distinction between an OG sneakerhead and a noob today has expanded to the sheer exclusivity of the pair you own. Enter Nishant Fogaat, founder of Fogi Labs and one of India’s only sneaker designers. “While the newer kids are busy buying Jordans and the sensible, mature buyers are looking at limited editions, you have super-seasoned pro collectors who have the money to spend getting bespoke, one-of-one sneakers made just for them," says Fogaat, who counts actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as his clients.

Fogaat, in fact, is the designer of sneakers for the latter’s newly launched apparel brand, ARKS. An NIFT Delhi graduate who was part of apparel brand Bhaane and multi-brand retail store VegNonVeg’s core teams, Fogaat says that the absence of an Indian designer in the sneaker space drew him to venture into shoe designing. “I wanted to see if we could build a platform that would lend voice to the Indian sneaker community globally," he says.

Fogaat’s roster of clients today includes Nike, PUMA, Johnnie Walker, JD Sports in Singapore and Indian tequila brand, Pistola Agavepura for whom he recently made a bespoke Pistola x Fogaat Nike “AGAVE" Dunk Sneaker from cactus leather. While requests from sneaker enthusiasts keep pouring in, Fogaat reveals that he only says yes to assignments that come with new and fresh briefs. “If the brief is extremely interesting I don’t charge my designer fee." Fogaat charges anywhere from ₹4,000 to ₹12-13 lakh or more. It depends on how design intensive it is, he says.

Will the sneaker bubble ever burst? That’s a question that looms large, but for avowed sneakerheads, the real flex is not about owning the latest viral shoe, it’s about owning one that holds meaning.