Talking trends: Sneakerheads get to the sole of the matter

“My exposure to sneakers was through playing basketball but it certainly helped that I had a best friend who was deep into the culture and he had relatives in the US who’d bring him new shoes every six months," says the 38-year-old, laughing at how far life has come in the last two decades. Counted among the country’s top sneakerheads, Jayasimha, who is known by his social media moniker @sneakerstoriesindia, today gets to hang out with some of the biggest names in the business. “I have met former Nike designers who have created some of the most revolutionary pairs. I have also met NBA superstars such as Gary Payton and Derek Fisher (at the BUDX NBA House Event in Mumbai). I got Gary to sign his first signature shoe that I own and he was blown away because you don’t get them in India," says Jayasimha.