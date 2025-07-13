The hottest sneakers of 2025
Here are some sneakers that deliver on style, comfort and the promise of being a classic
One of the hottest fashion items of 2025 so far is the sneaker. They are everywhere, from art galleries, music festivals to the fashion runway front row. Some new-gen style fans are even customising their classic shoes, like the Sambas, with charms, ribbons, cute laces, stickers and labubus.
The rise in interest in sneakers has also resulted in the launch of more pairs that are highly style-centric, without compromising on comfort. So, we curated a list of the latest shoe releases that are likely to become timeless pieces, like the adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes. Many brands are offering a version of the ballerina-style sneakers this year, but our pick is the adidas one, because they are simple, chic and comfortable.