The hottest sneakers of 2025

The rise in interest in sneakers has also resulted in the launch of more pairs that are highly style-centric, without compromising on comfort. So, we curated a list of the latest shoe releases that are likely to become timeless pieces, like the adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes. Many brands are offering a version of the ballerina-style sneakers this year, but our pick is the adidas one, because they are simple, chic and comfortable.

Maison Margiela Tabi low-top sneakers

There’s a Tabi for everyone, including sneakerheads. The Maison Margiela Tabi low-top sneakers have a ribbed front sole and feature the Tabi split-toe, inspired by the traditional 15th century Japanese sock. Available online, $750.

Converse SHAI 001

The SHAI 001 is a basketball shoe that delivers both on and off the court. Available online, around ₹1.30 lakh.

Prada Collapse sneakers

Prada’s latest suede and nylon sneaker is among the top stars of the flat sneaker trend. Called “Collapse", the incredibly thin sneaker comes with elastic on the sides that makes it easy to slip on. Available online, around ₹78,000.

Balenciaga x Puma Speedcat

Balenciaga’s distressed take on Puma’s classic Speedcat Suede has left the world divided, but among the fashion conscious, the distressed suede shoe is a hit. Available online, $685.

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL

Inspired by the running classic from the 1990s, the New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL has the attitude of sportswear and coolness of casualwear. Available online, around ₹95,000.