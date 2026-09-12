How social media changed the way we learn make-up

The algorithm has also accelerated beauty consumption. Every trend can become a product recommendation, making it difficult to distinguish between a genuine need and the urgency created by constant consumption. I have always believed that a well-understood make-up kit is more valuable than an overflowing vanity. More products do not necessarily mean better make up; knowing how to use a few well-chosen ones effectively will always take you further. There is also the question of unrealistic expectations. Filters, lighting and editing can blur the line between inspiration and reality. Skin has texture, and faces have asymmetry. Make up sits differently on real skin than it does under studio lighting or filters. When people compare their unfiltered faces with highly edited images, the problem is not their skin; it is the benchmark they are being asked to meet.