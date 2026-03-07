Why messy, blurry posts have taken over your Instagram feed

Over the past few weeks, my Instagram feed has become a time machine. Millennial friends have been posting grainy photographs (with the help of an Instagram filter) of attending the Michael Learns to Rock concert with captions reminiscing about listening to the band on their Discmans and iPods. Content creators are discussing the beauty of terrazzo flooring and the emergence of “lived in” fashion (including Chanel’s new flap bags that look used). None of the videos feel over-lit or heavily edited. The tone is conversational, almost offhand. Never before have I seen so many unorganised dressing tables and messy office desks on my timeline. Or unplated meals, or half-closed eyes in group photographs.

Advertisement

Individually, these posts seem unrelated. Collectively, they reveal an aesthetic: presenting the imperfect life. This desire to show life “as is” signals fatigue for the picture-perfect engineered feed.

Long before social media platforms like Instagram became synonymous with perfect lighting, curated vacations, flawless bodies and envy-inducing homes, they functioned as digital diaries. People shared moments with friends and family, not followers and brands. As the pressure to optimise existence grew, so did the appetite for spick-and-span feeds. Homes were decluttered for photographs. Meals were styled. Skin was made glass-like. Vulnerability, too, was carefully composed for likes.

The clock has turned. In a digital environment increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, where entire personas can be curated with machine precision, there is a noticeable yearning for the raw aesthetic. In a New Year post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri declared the era of highly polished, curated and filtered feed as “dead”. “Flattering imagery is cheap to produce and boring to consume (thanks to AI). People want content that feels real,” he wrote. “A way of saying: this is real because it’s imperfect.”

Advertisement

This raw aesthetic is also a backward gaze to a time when it was okay to be “ordinary”.

“There’s been such a mismatch between reel and real life, from AI, covid to wars, that people are feeling socially disconnected. People are remembering the 1990s, the 2000s as a time of optimism and hope. They don’t want to go back in time because they want the comforts of today, but they want the feeling of comfort that time represents. Those years were the start of modern tech and it made us all feel hopeful,” says Rahul Advani, cultural anthropologist and insights and strategy manager at Mumbai-based strategy consultancy Plum Insights. “(Today), we are largely disillusioned with tech.”

There’s a paradox: While the desire for rawness is increasing, so is the proliferation of tools that manufacture it. The same platforms that once enabled hyper-perfection are now offering features to simulate imperfection. Instagram, for instance, has introduced photo effects like “grainy”, “blur”, “handheld” and “low-res”—filters designed to mimic the aesthetic of spontaneity.

Advertisement

Blurry photos and dim lighting can now be recreated with a tap. Even authenticity can be engineered, and the idea of perfection has moved from smooth flawlessness to precise irregularity. Yet, it signals a desire to feel human in an increasingly automated world. When almost everything can be created by the machine, looking and acting human becomes the ultimate luxury.

About the Author Pooja Singh Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor & Style editor at Mint Lounge. She's been a journalist for over 15 years, and writes on fashion, culture a...Read More ✕ Pooja Singh Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor & Style editor at Mint Lounge. She's been a journalist for over 15 years, and writes on fashion, culture and lifestyle. She's a Chevening fellow and a graduate of Columbia University, New York.