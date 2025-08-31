Sol de Janeiro's founder on how to build a viral beauty brand

American skincare and fragrance brand Sol de Janeiro has become a darling of Gens Z and Alpha beauty shoppers, with some of its Brazil-inspired gourmet scents going viral on social media.

Lounge spoke with Heela Young, Sol de Janeiro's founder-CEO, about the brand's expansion plans in India, its latest launch, Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion (available exclusively on Sephora in India), and how to build a viral beauty brand in today's crowded market. Edited excerpts:

What have been your learnings since entering the India market two years ago?

Our entry into India showed me that feel-good, immersive beauty connects with people everywhere. Around the world, we see people embracing fragrance and sensorial body care as part of their daily rituals, and that inspires us to keep creating products with scents that invite moments of self-celebration.

The Indian consumer is highly beauty-savvy and well-informed on the latest trends. Value remains a key purchase driver, which is why smaller sizes and discovery sets hold a higher share of our business in this market.

Which products have resonated most with Indian consumers and why?

Our iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has been a standout, thanks to its fast-absorbing texture, which makes it ideal for India’s warm, humid climate. Its Cheirosa 62 fragrance has really resonated as well, unique in its gourmand profile of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.

India is a high-potential market, with the beauty segment outpacing overall market growth. The emergence of dynamic new beauty retailers, such as Tira, along with the brand’s partnership with major global retailer, Sephora, underscore the category’s momentum. We’ve identified India as a strategic growth driver for Sol de Janeiro and are closely monitoring distribution expansion, consumer engagement, and sell-through performance as key indicators of success.

What's the idea behind the brand?

Our scents and textures are created to make people feel good. From the start, I wanted them to be uplifting, a moment you look forward to. When we launched Brazilian Bum Bum Cream in 2015, using a gourmand scent for a premium body product was unusual, but it matched our brand’s energy: warm, inviting and unforgettable. Cheirosa 62 means “to smell incredibly delicious" in Portuguese. It is comforting, addictive and distinctly ours. These scents are rooted in Brazilian culture. They are meant to be noticed, to linger and to make you feel something. That emotional connection will always be at the heart of everything we create.

Your category is getting crowded…

We focus on creating products that set trends, not follow them. Our gourmand fragrances, Brazilian-sourced ingredients and sensorial, transportive experiences are rooted in our mission and inspired by Brazil. By staying close to our consumer and true to our DNA, we’ve built something that is not easily copied.

What’s one decision you made that felt risky at the time but turned out to be pivotal?

Body care was missing emotion. It felt clinical and disconnected from how people wanted to feel in their skin. We saw that whitespace and moved toward it with intention. That is why we launched with Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. The bright yellow jar, the cheeky name, the unforgettable scent were all designed to make people feel something. Many said it would never work, but it became one of the best decisions for the business.

What would you tell beauty entrepreneurs entering this space today?

When it comes to the business of beauty, I always say trust your gut and keep learning. This is a creative industry that also requires rigorous analytics to stay close to the consumer. Study the market, know your consumer, and never stop evolving. Do not chase trends. Focus on how you can lead the way.

