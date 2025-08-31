Sol de Janeiro's founder on how to build a viral beauty brand

What's the idea behind the brand?

Our scents and textures are created to make people feel good. From the start, I wanted them to be uplifting, a moment you look forward to. When we launched Brazilian Bum Bum Cream in 2015, using a gourmand scent for a premium body product was unusual, but it matched our brand’s energy: warm, inviting and unforgettable. Cheirosa 62 means “to smell incredibly delicious" in Portuguese. It is comforting, addictive and distinctly ours. These scents are rooted in Brazilian culture. They are meant to be noticed, to linger and to make you feel something. That emotional connection will always be at the heart of everything we create.