Source: Your shopping guide to cute fashion

Max Mara pink-hued oversized scarf made from a luxuriously soft blend of alpaca, wool and silk. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹27,717.
Sleeveless maxi dress featuring seasonal creature embroidery and faux fur detail with vent at back hem and darts at bust. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹1.06lakh.
A homage to the label’s ‘Toy Teddy’ motif, the soft toy is the highlight in this tote with a rounded top handle. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹35,846.
It’s a cuteness overload in these jeans that feature over 200 stuffed animals, all hand sewn in. Available on Lerevenazam .com; Rs. 55,700.
Men's short-sleeved light blue sweater made of fine cashmere in cropped fit with a ribbed knit crew-neck. Available on Prada.com; ₹1.04lakh.
Limited edition small bird-shaped nappa leather pouf inspired by the Zanotta Sacco style. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; ₹6.32lakh.
Slides made from fleece embellished with a fern green paisley print and gold-plated Garfield button. Available on Papadontpreach.com; ₹7,500.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess