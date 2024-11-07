Source: Your shopping guide to cute fashion

Look snug as a bug in Lounge's round up of cute fashion objects that include Bottega Veneta's limited edition lounge chair, Le Rêve Nazam's viral stuffed animal pants and more

An Oversized Hug Max Mara pink-hued oversized scarf made from a luxuriously soft blend of alpaca, wool and silk. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹27,717.

Simone Rocha Creature Sleeveless Dart Dress

Bougie in Beige Sleeveless maxi dress featuring seasonal creature embroidery and faux fur detail with vent at back hem and darts at bust. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹1.06lakh.

Moschino Toy Teddy Tote Bag

Ready Teddy A homage to the label’s ‘Toy Teddy’ motif, the soft toy is the highlight in this tote with a rounded top handle. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹35,846.

Le Rêve Nazam Stuffed Animal Pants

Plush Max It’s a cuteness overload in these jeans that feature over 200 stuffed animals, all hand sewn in. Available on Lerevenazam .com; Rs. 55,700.

Prada Short-Sleeved Light Blue Men’s Cashmere Sweater

Candy Cool Blue Men's short-sleeved light blue sweater made of fine cashmere in cropped fit with a ribbed knit crew-neck. Available on Prada.com; ₹1.04lakh.

Bottega Veneta Limited Edition Small Bird Pouf

Hello Tweety Limited edition small bird-shaped nappa leather pouf inspired by the Zanotta Sacco style. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; ₹6.32lakh.

Papa Don't Preach FuzzField Slides