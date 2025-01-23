Pouch Much

Dark brown bitesize belt bag made from panels of full-grain leather and lined in herringbone cloth. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹2.27 lakh.

Bodice Emerald Green Shirt with Multi-binded Sleeves

Collars Out Shirt from label Bodice tailored in the brand's classic silhouette cut in 100% silk crepe and held together with the multi-binding technique. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹15,500.

Qua Notched Hem Waistcoat

Sharp Move White smoke-toned waistcoat in A-line silhouette featuring a distinctive lapel, pointed hems in the front, flap lip pockets at the hips and an additional inner pocket. Available on Qua.clothing; ₹3,005.

GG Canvas Overshirt

Zip It Up Men’s long sleeved overshirt stitched from camel and dark brown-toned GG canvas and lightly padded for comfort. Available on Gucci.com; ₹2.29 lakh.

Magda Butrym 105 Leather Pumps

Make A Point Burgundy pointed-toe pumps with a sharp vamp and a 105mm stiletto heel. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹63,868.

Cult Gaia Ryann Gown

Tower Over Black high-neck, floor-length viscose gown with tonal adorned side cutouts and a front slit. Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹89,000.

Alexander McQueen Women’s Pinstripe Sleeveless Jacket

Stripe Fever Double-breasted sleeveless jacket in black & burgundy wool featuring a McQueen archive stripe. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; ₹2.15 lakh.

Another Tomorrow Cotton-Corduroy Straight-leg Pants

Soft Power Burgundy pants made from velvety cotton-corduroy in a wide-leg cut. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹68,285.