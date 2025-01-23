Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide to tailored fashion

Source: Your shopping guide to tailored fashion

Team Lounge

Casual tailoring is a 2025 fashion trend and Lounge's round up shows you how to nail the crisp look 

Loewe ‘Puzzle Edge’ Small Full-Grain Leather Belt Bag

Pouch Much

 

Dark brown bitesize belt bag made from panels of full-grain leather and lined in herringbone cloth. Available on Mrporter.com; 2.27 lakh.

Also read: Milan fashion week: Designers make formalwear more casual
Bodice Emerald Green Shirt with Multi-binded Sleeves

Collars Out

Shirt from label Bodice tailored in the brand's classic silhouette cut in 100% silk crepe and held together with the multi-binding technique. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 15,500.

Qua Notched Hem Waistcoat

Sharp Move

White smoke-toned waistcoat in A-line silhouette featuring a distinctive lapel, pointed hems in the front, flap lip pockets at the hips and an additional inner pocket. Available on Qua.clothing; 3,005.

GG Canvas Overshirt

Zip It Up

Men’s long sleeved overshirt stitched from camel and dark brown-toned GG canvas and lightly padded for comfort. Available on Gucci.com; 2.29 lakh.
Magda Butrym 105 Leather Pumps

Make A Point

Burgundy pointed-toe pumps with a sharp vamp and a 105mm stiletto heel. Available on Mytheresa.com; 63,868.

Also read: Source: A guide to snake-inspired fashion
Cult Gaia Ryann Gown

Tower Over

Black high-neck, floor-length viscose gown with tonal adorned side cutouts and a front slit. Available on Cultgaia.com; 89,000.

Alexander McQueen Women’s Pinstripe Sleeveless Jacket

Stripe Fever

Double-breasted sleeveless jacket in black & burgundy wool featuring a McQueen archive stripe. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; 2.15 lakh.

Another Tomorrow Cotton-Corduroy Straight-leg Pants

Soft Power

Burgundy pants made from velvety cotton-corduroy in a wide-leg cut. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 68,285.

Also read: French brand Sandro brings Parisian chic to India

