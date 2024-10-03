Source: This festive style guide’s all about the art of draping

From elegant draped dresses and sharp dhoti pants to delicate chainmail earrings, this Lounge guide showcases the art of draping – it's a perfect look for the festival season

Team Lounge
Published3 Oct 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Rabanne Chainmail Draped Earrings
Rabanne Chainmail Draped Earrings

Sparklers

Gold-toned brass featuring Rabanne's iconic gold mesh in a diamond shape that falls into a delicate drape, with the ends tipped into sharp triangles. Available on lemillindia.com; 36,500. 

Tarun Tahiliani One-Shoulder Draped Jersey Dress

Eleganza

Old Rose-hued one-shoulder jersey dress adorned with a hand-embroidered waistband, comes with an attached stole in a waterfall effect on one side. Available on taruntahiliani.com; 59,300.

Also read: Source: Let your style scream 'glitter glam' this festival season

Khaite ‘Olula’ Draped Silk-Gazar Midi Skirt

Easy Form

‘Olula’ midi skirt in colour claret, from Khaite’s Fall ‘24 line, made from silk-gazar in a sculptural design. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,51,108.

Gaurav Gupta One-Shoulder Jersey Draped Cocktail Dress

Glo-Green

Stellar green one-shoulder oil jersey dress in a draped asymmetric silhouette with sculpting detail on the shoulder. Available on gauravguptastudio.com; 90,000.

Julius Men’s Wrap-Neck Long Shirt

Free Flow

Coming straight from Julius' AW 2024 collection is this long black shirt with an asymmetric hem and drape arrangement around the neck. Available on farfetch.com; 1,04,768.

Divyam Mehta Matka Silk Draped Dhoti Pants

Silk Wrap

Get festival-ready with these midnight blue matka silk dhoti pants in a draped style. Available on ensembleindia.com; 12,000.

discord Yohji Yamamoto Clasp Drape Pouch

Big Ring

Pouch crafted from soft leather features elegant drapery and a distinctive clasp of the discord icon. Available on theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; 76,393.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: A celebration of sports, oversized clothes, naked dressing

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleSource: This festive style guide's all about the art of draping

      Popular in Lounge

