Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: This festive style guide's all about the art of draping

Source: This festive style guide's all about the art of draping

Team Lounge

From elegant draped dresses and sharp dhoti pants to delicate chainmail earrings, this Lounge guide showcases the art of draping – it's a perfect look for the festival season

Rabanne Chainmail Draped Earrings

Sparklers

Gold-toned brass featuring Rabanne's iconic gold mesh in a diamond shape that falls into a delicate drape, with the ends tipped into sharp triangles. Available on lemillindia.com; 36,500.

Tarun Tahiliani One-Shoulder Draped Jersey Dress

Eleganza

Old Rose-hued one-shoulder jersey dress adorned with a hand-embroidered waistband, comes with an attached stole in a waterfall effect on one side. Available on taruntahiliani.com; 59,300.

Also read: Source: Let your style scream ‘glitter glam’ this festival season
Khaite ‘Olula’ Draped Silk-Gazar Midi Skirt

Easy Form

‘Olula’ midi skirt in colour claret, from Khaite’s Fall ‘24 line, made from silk-gazar in a sculptural design. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,51,108.
Gaurav Gupta One-Shoulder Jersey Draped Cocktail Dress

Glo-Green

Stellar green one-shoulder oil jersey dress in a draped asymmetric silhouette with sculpting detail on the shoulder. Available on gauravguptastudio.com; 90,000.
Julius Men’s Wrap-Neck Long Shirt

Free Flow

Coming straight from Julius' AW 2024 collection is this long black shirt with an asymmetric hem and drape arrangement around the neck. Available on farfetch.com; 1,04,768.
Divyam Mehta Matka Silk Draped Dhoti Pants

Silk Wrap

Get festival-ready with these midnight blue matka silk dhoti pants in a draped style. Available on ensembleindia.com; 12,000.
discord Yohji Yamamoto Clasp Drape Pouch

Big Ring

Pouch crafted from soft leather features elegant drapery and a distinctive clasp of the discord icon. Available on theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; 76,393.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: A celebration of sports, oversized clothes, naked dressing

