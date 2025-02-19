Explore

Source: This style guide is about –literally–wearing words on your sleeve

Team Lounge 1 min read 19 Feb 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Dior White and Black Calfskin Saddlebag with Newspaper Print.
From Dior's iconic saddle bag featuring newspaper motif to Huemn's graffiti print sari drape pants, this guide celebrates objects embellished with text

Dior’s iconic saddle bag showcases white and black newspaper motif inspired by House archives. Available on Dior.com; 4.05 lakh.

Balmain Pussy-Bow Shirt with ‘Love Letter’ Print.
CURSIVE STYLE

White shirt in a long relaxed fit featuring a pussy bow collar, long sleeves, shoulder pleats and all over “love letter" print. Available on Balmain.com; 1.53 lakh. 

House of Urmi ‘Aksharam’ Kurta for Women.
LOCAL VOCAL

Free-flowing black sleeveless kurta in pure cotton silk featuring letters from the Malayalam script. Available on Houseofurmi.in; 6,900.  

Huemn Graffiti Hybrid Sari-Pants.
FREE FLOW

Pre-draped and stitched silk crepe sari pant with an overlapping pallu features graffiti print in vibrant colours. Available on Huemn.in; 36,500.  

Abraham & Thakore Spaced Out Calligraphy Shirt.
‘ALPHA’BETICAL

Mocha-hued cotton shirt adorned all over with letters from diverse scripts. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 12,900.  

Vivienne Westwood Graffiti Printed Jeans.
PUNK PROSE

Baggy jeans with straight leg fit adorned with graffiti motif that embodies the house’s signature punk aesthetic. Available on Farfetch.com; 96,208. 

House of Masaba X Amrapali Jewels ‘Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata’ Unisex Necklace.
BOLD TEXT

A necklace by House of Masaba designed in collaboration with Amrapali Jewels, the necklace's name translates to “without fear, without hate, with love". Inspired by a Persian necklace in the Amrapali Museum in Jaipur, the 18-carat gold creation with an antique finish features full-cut diamonds and colored enamel backing. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; Price on request.

