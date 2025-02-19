Source: This style guide is about –literally–wearing words on your sleeve

Dior’s iconic saddle bag showcases white and black newspaper motif inspired by House archives. Available on Dior.com; ₹4.05 lakh.

View Full Image Balmain Pussy-Bow Shirt with ‘Love Letter’ Print.

CURSIVE STYLE

White shirt in a long relaxed fit featuring a pussy bow collar, long sleeves, shoulder pleats and all over “love letter" print. Available on Balmain.com; ₹1.53 lakh.

View Full Image House of Urmi ‘Aksharam’ Kurta for Women.

LOCAL VOCAL

Free-flowing black sleeveless kurta in pure cotton silk featuring letters from the Malayalam script. Available on Houseofurmi.in; ₹6,900.

View Full Image Huemn Graffiti Hybrid Sari-Pants.

FREE FLOW

Pre-draped and stitched silk crepe sari pant with an overlapping pallu features graffiti print in vibrant colours. Available on Huemn.in; ₹36,500.

View Full Image Abraham & Thakore Spaced Out Calligraphy Shirt.

‘ALPHA’BETICAL

Mocha-hued cotton shirt adorned all over with letters from diverse scripts. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹12,900.

View Full Image Vivienne Westwood Graffiti Printed Jeans.

PUNK PROSE

Baggy jeans with straight leg fit adorned with graffiti motif that embodies the house’s signature punk aesthetic. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹96,208.

View Full Image House of Masaba X Amrapali Jewels ‘Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata’ Unisex Necklace.

BOLD TEXT

A necklace by House of Masaba designed in collaboration with Amrapali Jewels, the necklace's name translates to “without fear, without hate, with love". Inspired by a Persian necklace in the Amrapali Museum in Jaipur, the 18-carat gold creation with an antique finish features full-cut diamonds and colored enamel backing. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; Price on request.