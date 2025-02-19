Lounge
Source: This style guide is about –literally–wearing words on your sleeve
SummaryFrom Dior's iconic saddle bag featuring newspaper motif to Huemn's graffiti print sari drape pants, this guide celebrates objects embellished with text
NEWSMAKER
Dior’s iconic saddle bag showcases white and black newspaper motif inspired by House archives. Available on Dior.com; ₹4.05 lakh.
